Who We'd Be Watching: Chloe Geryol

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Chloe Geryol, Tremper, Senior

Sport: Girls soccer (center back/holding midfielder).

Biggest accomplishment: "Receiving first-team All-Conference (Southeast) two years in a row (sophomore and junior year) and getting honorable mention (freshman year)."

Will miss most this spring: "I’ll miss playing with my teammates the most since they are like my second family, as well as all my coaches with their joking around and motivation."

Positives to take away: "This whole situation has taught me to appreciate the little things and not take stuff for granted. It’s taught me to always be thankful for being able to be a part of my team."