Who We'd Be Watching: Chloe Geryol

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Chloe Geryol, Tremper, Senior
Sport: Girls soccer (center back/holding midfielder).
Biggest accomplishment: "Receiving first-team All-Conference (Southeast) two years in a row (sophomore and junior year) and getting honorable mention (freshman year)."
Will miss most this spring: "I’ll miss playing with my teammates the most since they are like my second family, as well as all my coaches with their joking around and motivation."
Positives to take away: "This whole situation has taught me to appreciate the little things and not take stuff for granted. It’s taught me to always be thankful for being able to be a part of my team."
Coach/teacher influence: "All of my coaches have inspired me in the 14 years of participating in this sport. They were always there to push me and keep me motivated, even through injuries or downfalls. They were always lifting me up and teaching me new things, which was all I could ask of them."
Advice for youngsters: "Always look on the bright side and keep pushing through, whether it be physical or mental hardship, because the more time and work you put into something, the more you are going to get out of it."
Future plans: "I am attending Grand Canyon University (Ariz.) to get a bachelor's degree in biology with plans of becoming a physician's assistant. While there, I hope to continue playing on the college club team or local club team."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!