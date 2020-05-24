Who We'd Be Watching: Cole Reigel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Cole Reigel, Indian Trail, Sophomore

Sport: Boys tennis (No. 2 singles).

Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in sports happened last year when my doubles partner and I qualified for state.”

Will miss most this spring: “The thing I will most about this year of competing would be my team and road to state. This year we had more freshmen apply for tennis than any year. It would have been nice to see us grow as a team and watch the new players get better.”

Positives to take away: “One positive I can take away from this situation is how much practice and training I am able to accomplish with my extra spare time.”