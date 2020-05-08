Who We'd Be Watching: Drew Knecht

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Drew Knecht, Harborside Academy (Bradford), Senior
Sport: Baseball (shortstop, second base)
My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:
Having the opportunity to play baseball at the collegiate level.
What I will miss most this spring:
The thing I will miss most about playing high school baseball this year will be playing with my life long friends as well as playing against my friends on the opposing teams. Additionally, I am going to miss the chance to reach high goals I have set for myself.
Positives from this situation:
A positive that I have taken advantage of is the opportunity to keep training (swings, weights, conditioning) as much as possible so I will be as ready as can be at the next level.
Coaches or teachers who inspired you:
I would like to thank Coach Lou Caira for taking a chance on me and never giving up on me. And, I would especially like to thank Coach Robb Cibrario, who has helped me develop my swing since I was 12-years-old and has put hundreds of hours in cages working with me.
Advice for youngsters:
No one can control how hard you work other than you. To reach your goals work harder than everyone else.
Future plans:
I will be attending Carthage College in the fall as an undecided major. My plan is to play baseball at Carthage and help to bring CCIW championships back to Kenosha.
