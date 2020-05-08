Who We'd Be Watching: Drew Knecht
Who We’d Be Watching

Who We'd Be Watching: Drew Knecht

  • Updated
BRADFORD BASEBALL

Bradford senior Drew Knecht takes a throw at second base and prepares to tag out a runner during a game last spring. Knecht will play next year at Carthage.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Drew Knecht, Harborside Academy (Bradford), Senior

Sport: Baseball (shortstop, second base)

My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:

Having the opportunity to play baseball at the collegiate level.

What I will miss most this spring:

The thing I will miss most about playing high school baseball this year will be playing with my life long friends as well as playing against my friends on the opposing teams. Additionally, I am going to miss the chance to reach high goals I have set for myself.

Positives from this situation:

A positive that I have taken advantage of is the opportunity to keep training (swings, weights, conditioning) as much as possible so I will be as ready as can be at the next level.

Coaches or teachers who inspired you:

I would like to thank Coach Lou Caira for taking a chance on me and never giving up on me. And, I would especially like to thank Coach Robb Cibrario, who has helped me develop my swing since I was 12-years-old and has put hundreds of hours in cages working with me.

Advice for youngsters:

No one can control how hard you work other than you. To reach your goals work harder than everyone else.

Future plans:

I will be attending Carthage College in the fall as an undecided major. My plan is to play baseball at Carthage and help to bring CCIW championships back to Kenosha.

