Who We'd Be Watching: Drew Knecht

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Drew Knecht, Harborside Academy (Bradford), Senior

Sport: Baseball (shortstop, second base)

My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:

Having the opportunity to play baseball at the collegiate level.

What I will miss most this spring:

The thing I will miss most about playing high school baseball this year will be playing with my life long friends as well as playing against my friends on the opposing teams. Additionally, I am going to miss the chance to reach high goals I have set for myself.

Positives from this situation:

A positive that I have taken advantage of is the opportunity to keep training (swings, weights, conditioning) as much as possible so I will be as ready as can be at the next level.

Coaches or teachers who inspired you: