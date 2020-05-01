Who We'd Be Watching: Emily Asmann

Impact of coaches: “For volleyball, my all-time favorite coach is Coach Charlie Berg. He would push me to be my best self and always encourage me. He unfortunately resigned after my sophomore year, but he always remembers to text me during holidays and after big tournaments or games. He is the best of the best, and I will never find another coach like him. For soccer, both my coaches, Coach Alan Krass and Coach Jason Hughes, are very fun and encouraging. Also, one of my teachers, Karen Brown, as long as I’ve been playing at the school has always tried to come to as many games (as possible) and make sure she is the loudest one cheering.”

Advice for youngsters: “I would tell anyone who looks up to me to always find the positive in everything, even though it can be really hard. Don’t be too hard on yourself, but never give up on what you truly want and work hard for it. Also, be kind to others and make sure to cheer your teammates on, too.”