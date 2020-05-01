Who We'd Be Watching: Emily Asmann

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Emily Asmann, Christian Life, Junior
Sports: Girls soccer (forward) and girls volleyball (all-around outside).
Biggest accomplishments: “My biggest accomplishment for soccer would be how during my freshman year our team didn’t win a single game, but the first game of my sophomore year I scored the first goal and we ended up winning that game, 10-0. Then for volleyball I was very proud to find out I made first-team All-County this past year.”
Will miss most about sports this spring: “I will miss bus rides the most with my team for soccer and stopping to get food on the way back. Just being with my team was better than playing the sport. Same with volleyball, and especially for club volleyball I will miss getting to travel.”
Staying positive: “I’m lucky enough to only be a junior this year, so my heart goes out to all the seniors that won’t get their final season, but a positive for me is it will make next year so much better. Another positive is it’s pushing me to become a better athlete and push myself harder.”
Impact of coaches: “For volleyball, my all-time favorite coach is Coach Charlie Berg. He would push me to be my best self and always encourage me. He unfortunately resigned after my sophomore year, but he always remembers to text me during holidays and after big tournaments or games. He is the best of the best, and I will never find another coach like him. For soccer, both my coaches, Coach Alan Krass and Coach Jason Hughes, are very fun and encouraging. Also, one of my teachers, Karen Brown, as long as I’ve been playing at the school has always tried to come to as many games (as possible) and make sure she is the loudest one cheering.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would tell anyone who looks up to me to always find the positive in everything, even though it can be really hard. Don’t be too hard on yourself, but never give up on what you truly want and work hard for it. Also, be kind to others and make sure to cheer your teammates on, too.”
Future plans: “As a junior, I haven’t thought too much into college yet, but I have visited UW-Madison and really enjoyed it. I also had some college visits planned before the lockdown. I’m not sure what I would like to major in yet. I’m interested in so many different things, so it’s hard to choose. I would love to play volleyball in college, and if the opportunity to play soccer arises, then that is a possibility, too.”
FYI: Asmann plays club volleyball for Epic.
DOWNTOWN MURAL
ST. JOE'S DISTANCE LEARNING
PLEASANT PRAIRIE POLLS
SHALOM CENTER
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
ROCK AND WEATHER FEATURE
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
(BEST A1) Pleasant Prairie Vote Tabulation
BRISTOL 45 DINER
TENUTA'S OPEN/70TH
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
MARTINO'S
ST. VINCENT DEPAUL DONATIONS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.