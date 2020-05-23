Who We'd Be Watching: Haley Leadingham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Haley Leadingham, Tremper, Senior

Sports: Girls soccer (forward), girls golf.

Biggest accomplishment: “Sophomore year I made first-team All-County for soccer, and being voted co-MVP by my teammates and my coaches. I was also awarded most improved golfer my sophomore year. I also made second-team All-County my junior year.”

Will miss most this spring: “I will definitely miss my teammates and coaches the most. We have made endless memories on and off the field, and I will forever be grateful to have shared an amazing four years with all of them. They have inspired me and pushed me to be better, and I am so thankful to have been a part of such an amazing team.”

Positives to take away: “I honestly struggle to find a positive because of how disappointing and sad this whole situation is for everyone, but if I had one positive thing to say is that I know we will learn and grow stronger from this experience.”