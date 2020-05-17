Who We'd Be Watching: Heaven Williams

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Heaven Williams, Indian Trail, Sophomore
Sports: Track and field (sprints), girls volleyball (right side).
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in sports overall would be last year when I went to sectionals for track as a freshman. I placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 13.00 seconds.”
Will miss most this spring: “The thing I miss the most about competing in a race is the moment right before I step into blocks. I get so nervous and tense, but as soon as I do step in the blocks all of that goes away. I also miss competing with upperclassmen. It (makes me) strive to compete better.”
Positives to take away: “One positive thing that I take away from this whole situation is that it’s truly making us better athletes. We have so many obstacles in our way right now, we are forced to adapt. We have to push ourselves to put in the work, like we would usually be doing if this whole thing wasn’t going on. Especially if we want this minor setback to be a major comeback.”
Coach/teacher influence: “Coaches Kuehl, Vanderhoef and Patovich have played such a vital role in my athletic career. Coach Kuehl is one of the most caring people I have ever met. She’s always positive, supportive and pushes me to do my best. Coach Vanderhoef makes me a better athlete every day. He absolutely pushes me to my limits and makes sure I’m giving my all. Coach Patovich just has this unmatched, radiant energy that is so good to have in 5:30 am workouts. Also, Amy Jacob, my chemistry teacher, is one of my favorite people on this earth. She not only pushes me academically but also athletically. She makes sure I’m always on top of my game, and she’s always there for me when I need to rant about anything.”
Advice for youngsters: “To a kid that looks up to me, I would say never stop pushing yourself and don’t get comfortable. When you think you’re working hard, there’s always someone working harder. Stay focused and your goal will be executed.”
Future plans: “My goal for the future is to continue my track and field career, while also majoring in pre-med to later become a trauma doctor.”
FYI: Williams was a member of the Indian Trail girls volleyball team last fall that won the first WIAA Division 1 regional title in program history.
