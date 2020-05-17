Who We'd Be Watching: Heaven Williams

Coach/teacher influence: “Coaches Kuehl, Vanderhoef and Patovich have played such a vital role in my athletic career. Coach Kuehl is one of the most caring people I have ever met. She’s always positive, supportive and pushes me to do my best. Coach Vanderhoef makes me a better athlete every day. He absolutely pushes me to my limits and makes sure I’m giving my all. Coach Patovich just has this unmatched, radiant energy that is so good to have in 5:30 am workouts. Also, Amy Jacob, my chemistry teacher, is one of my favorite people on this earth. She not only pushes me academically but also athletically. She makes sure I’m always on top of my game, and she’s always there for me when I need to rant about anything.”