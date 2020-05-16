Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Heiring

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Jack Heiring, Christian Life, Senior
Sport: Baseball (outfielder/pitcher).
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment so far with baseball was getting the opportunity to sign my letter of intent at school around all my friends, family and teachers.”
Will miss most this spring: I’ll miss the fact that I won’t be able to play for my school my senior year, especially because I didn’t play last year due to an injury.”
Positives to take away: “During this epidemic, some positives I can take away from this are it’s a good time to reflect and develop physically, mentally and spiritually.”
Coach/teacher influence: “My travel ball coach, Josh Colon, has taught me not only with becoming a better player, but also inspired me to cherish every moment I’m able to step onto the field.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would say that no matter what your goal in life turns out to be, keep a steady focus on it and let your success make the noise.”
Future plans: “My future plans are to attend Southeastern Community College of Iowa, but I’m undecided with what I’ll be studying. Although, I will be playing baseball for them.”
FYI: As a sophomore in 2018, Heiring was named honorable mention All-Midwest Classic Conference.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!