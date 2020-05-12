Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Seefeldt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Jack Seefeldt, Bradford, Senior

Sport: Baseball (outfield).

My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:

“Helping Bradford baseball to a Southeast Conference championship in 2019.”

What I miss most this spring:

“I will deeply miss playing with and against my best friends. Competing on the field with them felt surreal. I will always cherish the memories I have made on the field with them.”

Positives from this situation:

“One positive thing to take away from this situation is being able to grow even closer with my family and focusing on myself.”

Coaches or teachers who inspired you: