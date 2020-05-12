Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Seefeldt
Who We’d Be Watching

Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Seefeldt

Jack Seefeldt helped the Bradford baseball team to a Southeast Conference title in 2019.

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Jack Seefeldt, Bradford, Senior

Sport: Baseball (outfield).

My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:

“Helping Bradford baseball to a Southeast Conference championship in 2019.”

What I miss most this spring:

“I will deeply miss playing with and against my best friends. Competing on the field with them felt surreal. I will always cherish the memories I have made on the field with them.”

Positives from this situation:

“One positive thing to take away from this situation is being able to grow even closer with my family and focusing on myself.”

Coaches or teachers who inspired you:

“All of my coaches past and present, and Ms. Meteyard. I would like to thank them for making me a better player (and) person and for inspiring me to be the best version of myself.”

Advice for youngsters:

“To go out on the field, have fun, and compete. If it is something that you are passionate about, then work hard and have fun every moment of it.”

Future plans:

“I plan on attending Aurora University (Ill.) in the fall to continue my baseball career. I plan to study criminal justice and minor in psychology. I hope to be working for a federal agency one day.”

