Who We'd Be Watching: Jacob Shaffer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Shaffer, Christian Life, Senior

Sports: Football (running back/linebacker), wrestling (170 pounds), baseball (outfield/catcher).

Biggest accomplishment: “My greatest group accomplishment was being part of the goal of having a varsity football team come true. It finally happened this year (2019) with the determination of our small group of seniors that stuck with the program way back in our freshman year, along with the hard work of Coach Decker. My greatest individual accomplishment was leading the county in rushing yards this fall, until I broke my collar bone. I was also a two-time sectional qualifier in wrestling.”

Will miss most this spring: “This spring, I am going to miss the camaraderie of my baseball teammates and my close senior buddies the most! My friends and I have been playing multiple sports together for seven years now, and not being able to finish our senior year with them in the dugout, “lovingly” heckling whichever one of us was in the on-deck circle, gets me pretty emotional!”

Positives to take away: “Being in quarantine, and still being able to connect online with all my friends, has helped me realize that just because we are graduating, we will (still) always be able to stay connected.”