Who We'd Be Watching: Jacob Shaffer

Jacob Shaffer, Christian Life, Senior
Sports: Football (running back/linebacker), wrestling (170 pounds), baseball (outfield/catcher).
Biggest accomplishment: “My greatest group accomplishment was being part of the goal of having a varsity football team come true. It finally happened this year (2019) with the determination of our small group of seniors that stuck with the program way back in our freshman year, along with the hard work of Coach Decker. My greatest individual accomplishment was leading the county in rushing yards this fall, until I broke my collar bone. I was also a two-time sectional qualifier in wrestling.”
Will miss most this spring: “This spring, I am going to miss the camaraderie of my baseball teammates and my close senior buddies the most! My friends and I have been playing multiple sports together for seven years now, and not being able to finish our senior year with them in the dugout, “lovingly” heckling whichever one of us was in the on-deck circle, gets me pretty emotional!”
Positives to take away: “Being in quarantine, and still being able to connect online with all my friends, has helped me realize that just because we are graduating, we will (still) always be able to stay connected.”
Coach/teacher influence: “Coach Tim Pinter has been my wrestling coach since fifth grade (when I started wrestling). He always had confidence in me even when I didn’t have it in myself. Most importantly, he has had many talks with me about my life, and how to become a man with integrity. I am very lucky to have him in my life!”
Advice for youngsters: “I would tell a youngster who looks up to me to enjoy all the sports over and above worrying about winning or losing. Don’t take any of it for granted, because it goes by quickly. Most of all, create as many bonds with fellow teammates as you can — moments with them is what you will remember the most and keep you connected when it’s all over!”
Future plans: “I am going to Gateway Technical College in the fall to take the carpentry program. Even though I’m not going to a four-year college, where I can continue playing sports, I do plan on keeping active with friends playing recreational sports as much as I can! Kenosha City Softball anyone? See you on the diamond. #Sports IS Life!”
FYI: Shaffer was a four-year starter and letterwinner in football, wrestling and baseball. He would’ve earned 12 total letters if baseball was played this season.
