Who We'd Be Watching: Jake Reigel

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Jake Reigel, St. Joseph, Senior

Sport: Baseball (pitcher/outfield).

Biggest accomplishment: "My biggest accomplishment in high school sports was helping my team get to state two years ago."

Will miss most this spring: "I will miss the feeling of being on the mound competing against our opponents."

Positives to take away: "One thing I will take away from this is to always be ready to adapt."

Coach/teacher influence: "Coaches I looked up to were my travel ball coaches in middle school, because our team was good."

Advice for youngsters: "I would tell them to be ready to adapt at all times."

Future plans: "I will attend UW-Milwaukee in the fall and study finance."