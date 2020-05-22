Who We'd Be Watching: Jake Reigel

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Jake Reigel, St. Joseph, Senior
Sport: Baseball (pitcher/outfield).
Biggest accomplishment: "My biggest accomplishment in high school sports was helping my team get to state two years ago."
Will miss most this spring: "I will miss the feeling of being on the mound competing against our opponents."
Positives to take away: "One thing I will take away from this is to always be ready to adapt."
Coach/teacher influence: "Coaches I looked up to were my travel ball coaches in middle school, because our team was good."
Advice for youngsters: "I would tell them to be ready to adapt at all times."
Future plans: "I will attend UW-Milwaukee in the fall and study finance."
FYI: As a sophomore two seasons ago, Reigel helped the St. Joseph baseball team to the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament. He is also the older brother of Cole Reigel, today's other Who We'd Be Watching athlete.
