You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Who We'd Be Watching: Jake Reigel
View Comments
Who We'd Be Watching

Who We'd Be Watching: Jake Reigel

{{featured_button_text}}
JAKE REIGEL

Two seasons ago, Jake Reigel helped the St. Joseph baseball team to the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Jake Reigel, St. Joseph, Senior

Sport: Baseball (pitcher/outfield).

Biggest accomplishment: "My biggest accomplishment in high school sports was helping my team get to state two years ago."

Will miss most this spring: "I will miss the feeling of being on the mound competing against our opponents."

Positives to take away: "One thing I will take away from this is to always be ready to adapt."

Coach/teacher influence: "Coaches I looked up to were my travel ball coaches in middle school, because our team was good."

Advice for youngsters: "I would tell them to be ready to adapt at all times."

Future plans: "I will attend UW-Milwaukee in the fall and study finance."

FYI: As a sophomore two seasons ago, Reigel helped the St. Joseph baseball team to the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament. He is also the older brother of Cole Reigel, today's other Who We'd Be Watching athlete.

1 of 15
1 of 7
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Heiring
Sports

Who We'd Be Watching: Jack Heiring

  • Updated

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to …

Who We'd Be Watching: Chloe Geryol
Sports

Who We'd Be Watching: Chloe Geryol

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to …

Who We'd Be Watching: Abby Giese
Sports

Who We'd Be Watching: Abby Giese

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to …

Infante earns diving award
Sports

Infante earns diving award

Indian Trail graduate Evan Infante was selected as the St. Cloud State (Minn.) University men’s swimming and diving team Diver of the Year for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics