Who We'd Be Watching: Jason Brulport

tremper 3.jpg

Jason Brulport plays baseball for Tremper.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Jason Brulport, Tremper, Senior

Sport: Baseball (first base)

My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:

Playing in the sectional championship game.

What I will most this spring:

The bus rides and the quality time that I spent with the team. I will miss the bonds that I have with that family.

Positives from this situation:

A positive that I can take away is that the cancellation of the season made me realize to never take anything for granted. Last year after we lost the sectional final, I was heartbroken but I told myself it was OK because we had another shot at a state run next year ... until this last chance was taken from this year’s team.

Coaches or teachers who inspired you:

(Tremper baseball) coach (John) Matera for sure. Of course he helped me develop on the field, but the way he helped me develop mentally and grow into a mentally tough young man.

Advice for youngsters:

Trust yourself, trust the work and training you’ve done and don’t stop until you’ve achieved what you’re chasing. Confidence and faith are the biggest things.

Future plans:

I plan to attend Lakeland College in Mattoon (Ill.) to play ball for the Lakers. I plan to study physical therapy for two years there and transfer to a university after.

Jason Brulport headshot

Brulport
