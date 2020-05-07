Who We'd Be Watching: Jason Brulport

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Jason Brulport, Tremper, Senior
Sport: Baseball (first base)
My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:
Playing in the sectional championship game.
What I will most this spring:
The bus rides and the quality time that I spent with the team. I will miss the bonds that I have with that family.
Positives from this situation:
A positive that I can take away is that the cancellation of the season made me realize to never take anything for granted. Last year after we lost the sectional final, I was heartbroken but I told myself it was OK because we had another shot at a state run next year ... until this last chance was taken from this year’s team.
Coaches or teachers who inspired you:
(Tremper baseball) coach (John) Matera for sure. Of course he helped me develop on the field, but the way he helped me develop mentally and grow into a mentally tough young man.
Advice for youngsters:
Trust yourself, trust the work and training you’ve done and don’t stop until you’ve achieved what you’re chasing. Confidence and faith are the biggest things.
Future plans:
I plan to attend Lakeland College in Mattoon (Ill.) to play ball for the Lakers. I plan to study physical therapy for two years there and transfer to a university after.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!