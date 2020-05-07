Who We'd Be Watching: Jason Brulport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Jason Brulport, Tremper, Senior

Sport: Baseball (first base)

My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:

Playing in the sectional championship game.

What I will most this spring:

The bus rides and the quality time that I spent with the team. I will miss the bonds that I have with that family.

Positives from this situation:

A positive that I can take away is that the cancellation of the season made me realize to never take anything for granted. Last year after we lost the sectional final, I was heartbroken but I told myself it was OK because we had another shot at a state run next year ... until this last chance was taken from this year’s team.

Coaches or teachers who inspired you: