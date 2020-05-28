Who We'd Be Watching: Josh Ichen

Coach/teacher influence: “I would like to give a special thanks to my high school coaches Tom Pacetti and Mike Lewis. They are both tremendous leaders on and off the court. I wouldn’t have the attitude or commitment that I do for tennis if it wasn’t for their devotion to the team. I would like to give anyone who is unaware of Coach Pacetti’s talent an idea of what he has accomplished with the Tremper boys tennis team. My sophomore year, our team placed average at sectionals and that year our old coach left. Coach Pacetti came in with a brand new team that he had never worked with before. After pushing us the entire season, Tremper finished first place at conference. After hearing stories of our success and fun, we had so many new players coming to try out for tennis this year. That is truly a testament to our coaching staff.”