Who We'd Be Watching: Joshua Hoening

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Joshua Hoening, Bradford, Senior

Sports: Boys golf, boys volleyball (outside/middle/opposite hitter).

Biggest accomplishment: “Wisconsin Badger Region High-Performance Volleyball Team, Volleyball All-Conference honorable mention (in) 2019 (and) WIAA All-American Athlete watch list.”

Will miss most this spring: “What I will miss most about competing in high school volleyball is the opportunity to play against my club volleyball teammates at other schools and just the overall fun of high school ball, as well as the rush of adrenaline that comes from representing your school on the court.”

Positives to take away: “I have been able to find this unexpected situation as an opportunity to focus on bettering myself. I have been able to take this time to focus on finishing my schoolwork, earning money for college and getting bigger and stronger for the upcoming college volleyball season.”