Who We'd Be Watching: Joshua Hoening

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Joshua Hoening, Bradford, Senior
Sports: Boys golf, boys volleyball (outside/middle/opposite hitter).
Biggest accomplishment: “Wisconsin Badger Region High-Performance Volleyball Team, Volleyball All-Conference honorable mention (in) 2019 (and) WIAA All-American Athlete watch list.”
Will miss most this spring: “What I will miss most about competing in high school volleyball is the opportunity to play against my club volleyball teammates at other schools and just the overall fun of high school ball, as well as the rush of adrenaline that comes from representing your school on the court.”
Positives to take away: “I have been able to find this unexpected situation as an opportunity to focus on bettering myself. I have been able to take this time to focus on finishing my schoolwork, earning money for college and getting bigger and stronger for the upcoming college volleyball season.”
Coach/teacher influence: “There are so many people that influenced me along my path. It all started when I attended Bullen Middle School, where I was a student to teachers Ms. Jackie Meteyard and Mr. Chris Strangberg. They played an impactful role in developing my leadership skills. It is hard to choose just one coach that has guided my route, but I would like to give thanks to the Southport Volleyball Club and their staff. In addition, I would like to thank Bradford High School’s men’s volleyball coaching staff for introducing me to the game of volleyball and helping shape the volleyball player I am today.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would tell them that the most prosperous people are not defined by their success, but rather defined by what they endured to achieve success. There are always obstacles in life, but the people who take those said obstacles as a chance to grow will stand out. On the volleyball court, I was always told to flush the mistakes and make the next play better. Similar to volleyball, life is all about adapting and overcoming every situation and keeping your head high.”
Future plans: “Beginning (in the) fall of 2020, I will be attending St. Norbert College, where I will be playing for their men’s volleyball team under head coach B.J. Bryant, as well as majoring in pre-medicine. Following graduating college, I plan to come back to my hometown of Kenosha and protect and serve the community by pursuing my dream of becoming a firefighter/paramedic for the city.”
