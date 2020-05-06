Who We'd Be Watching: Kara Clark

I would like to thank all of my coaches who have made me the athlete I am today but the two most impactful coaches that shaped my soccer skills were Todd Hardy (Tremper) and Spencer Bursten (club soccer coach).

These coaches impacted not only my skills as a soccer player but they helped build my work ethic that will assist me as I continue onto college. I will forever be grateful for the wisdom they’ve shared with me that made me the soccer player I am today.

Advice for youngsters:

One thing I would say to a kid that might look up to me is to never take anything you have for granted and to give your all in anything you do in life.

Future plans:

In the fall I will be attending the University of Wisconsin Madison studying animal sciences with the hopes to pursue a career as a veterinarian. The best is yet to come!

