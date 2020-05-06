Who We'd Be Watching: Kara Clark

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Kara Clark, Tremper, Senior
Sports: Girls soccer, girls tennis
My biggest accomplishment in my sports career:
Qualifying for the WIAA division 1 state Tennis tournament along with earning a starting position on my soccer team.
Will miss the most this spring:
The feeling of exhilaration I experienced before every game. Not only did I get to play on a successful team, I got to play with some of the most encouraging and hard-working players I’ve ever met, and I will forever cherish all of our games played as a team.
Positives from this situation:
A new perspective which is to take nothing for granted and encourage the underclassmen to play every game like it’s their last and to put their heart into every minute of playing time on the field.
Coaches or teachers who have inspired you:
I would like to thank all of my coaches who have made me the athlete I am today but the two most impactful coaches that shaped my soccer skills were Todd Hardy (Tremper) and Spencer Bursten (club soccer coach).
These coaches impacted not only my skills as a soccer player but they helped build my work ethic that will assist me as I continue onto college. I will forever be grateful for the wisdom they’ve shared with me that made me the soccer player I am today.
Advice for youngsters:
One thing I would say to a kid that might look up to me is to never take anything you have for granted and to give your all in anything you do in life.
Future plans:
In the fall I will be attending the University of Wisconsin Madison studying animal sciences with the hopes to pursue a career as a veterinarian. The best is yet to come!
