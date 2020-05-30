Who We'd Be Watching: Kyle Lange

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Kyle Lange, Indian Trail, Senior

Sports: Baseball (outfield), boys soccer (midfield).

Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in my high school sports career is winning the (Southeast) Conference championship for soccer in 2018.”

Will miss most this spring: “I will miss everything about it, from the practices, workouts, bus rides and obviously the games. We were a very close team on and off the field.”

Positives to take away: “The biggest positive I took is that I have been given time to focus on bettering myself. I’m usually always occupied with sports and school, so this time off has given me the opportunity to train for my upcoming season and to spend more quality time with my family.”