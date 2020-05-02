Who We'd Be Watching: Lauren Heathcock

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Lauren Heathcock, Shoreland Lutheran, Senior
Sports: Girls soccer (left midfielder) and girls basketball (guard).
Biggest accomplishments: "One of my favorite moments from soccer at Shoreland was scoring the winning goal against (Racine) St. Cat’s in double-overtime of the regional final last year. It was an amazing team effort, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to put the game into overtime. We lost to them previously by a substantial amount, so sharing that upset victory in the regional final and being able to contribute the final goal for the win was one of my favorite moments."
Will miss most about sports this spring: "I will miss the competitive nature of the sport, competing against our rivals in tight games until the very last minute. I will also miss the bond with my teammates. We become family during the season, and I am going to miss playing with them and seeing them every day."
Staying positive: "This situation has given me the opportunity to spend more time with my family before I leave for college. It has also taught me to never take anything for granted, and when this is over I will definitely appreciate everything more, even the seemingly small things."
Impact of coaches: "One teacher and coach that has really inspired me in everything I do is Pastor Paul Brug. He was diagnosed with brain cancer a year-and-a-half ago and recently passed away. He was one of my teachers and was the wrestling coach at Shoreland and always saw the positive in everything he did. He never complained, despite his situation, was always smiling and happy and always put others before himself. Pastor Brug was a huge role model for me and had the strongest faith I have ever had the opportunity to experience. He really made me put my life in perspective and taught me to always lead my life with a positive attitude."
Advice for youngsters: "Never take anything for granted, whether it be sports, school, friendships, etc. You never know when the last time will be for you to step on the field or even be in classes and see your friends. Do everything to the best of your ability and enjoy every moment."
Future plans: "After high school, I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in neurobiology on the pre-med track. I am also planning on playing club soccer at Madison."
FYI: Heathcock was also a standout basketball player at Shoreland. She scored over 1,000 points in her career and in 2019-20 was named first-team first-team All-Metro Classic Conference.
DOWNTOWN MURAL
ST. JOE'S DISTANCE LEARNING
PLEASANT PRAIRIE POLLS
SHALOM CENTER
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
ROCK AND WEATHER FEATURE
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
(BEST A1) Pleasant Prairie Vote Tabulation
BRISTOL 45 DINER
TENUTA'S OPEN/70TH
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
MARTINO'S
ST. VINCENT DEPAUL DONATIONS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.