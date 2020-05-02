Who We'd Be Watching: Lauren Heathcock

Impact of coaches: "One teacher and coach that has really inspired me in everything I do is Pastor Paul Brug. He was diagnosed with brain cancer a year-and-a-half ago and recently passed away. He was one of my teachers and was the wrestling coach at Shoreland and always saw the positive in everything he did. He never complained, despite his situation, was always smiling and happy and always put others before himself. Pastor Brug was a huge role model for me and had the strongest faith I have ever had the opportunity to experience. He really made me put my life in perspective and taught me to always lead my life with a positive attitude."