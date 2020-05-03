Who We'd Be Watching: Matthew Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Matthew Hill, St. Joseph, Senior

Sport: Baseball (first base/outfield/pitcher).

Biggest accomplishment: First-team Academic All-State for baseball in 2019.

Will miss most about sports this spring: “I will miss playing against all of the people I had formed relationships with on opposing teams. I’ve met a lot of people through travel ball and would have enjoyed one last game against my teammates.”

Staying positive: “One positive that we can take away from this situation is the time to reflect on myself as a person and as an athlete.”

Impact of coaches: “My travel coach Josh Colon has taught me a great deal about baseball, as well as a great deal of how to perform to your true self and abilities. Whatever you put in is whatever you will get out; all hard work is valued.”