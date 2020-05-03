Who We'd Be Watching: Matthew Hill

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Matthew Hill, St. Joseph, Senior
Sport: Baseball (first base/outfield/pitcher).
Biggest accomplishment: First-team Academic All-State for baseball in 2019.
Will miss most about sports this spring: “I will miss playing against all of the people I had formed relationships with on opposing teams. I’ve met a lot of people through travel ball and would have enjoyed one last game against my teammates.”
Staying positive: “One positive that we can take away from this situation is the time to reflect on myself as a person and as an athlete.”
Impact of coaches: “My travel coach Josh Colon has taught me a great deal about baseball, as well as a great deal of how to perform to your true self and abilities. Whatever you put in is whatever you will get out; all hard work is valued.”
Advice to youngsters: “Try not to focus on what others are doing and saying. Figure out what your morals, beliefs and talents say about you and maximize those parts to become the best form of you.”
Future plans: “I plan on attending Case Western Reserve University (in Cleveland) and studying chemical engineering with a minor in biology. I hope to end in medical drug research and production. I do not plan on continuing my athletic career.”
FYI: Hill was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference in 2019 as a utility player.
