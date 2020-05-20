Who We'd Be Watching: Molly Balch

Molly Balch, Indian Trail, Senior
Sports: Track and field (captain, 800 meters, 1,600, 3,200) and cross country.
Biggest accomplishment: “Winning events and qualifying for state were always huge accomplishments for me. The one win that was the best was my first one, freshman year. It was the second or third meet of the season and was still indoor track. I was put in the 3,200-meter run for the first time and was scared. Sixteen laps is intimidating! But I stayed with the top runners, and within the last few laps I realized I could win the race. It was one of those moments where everything feels right. I ended up winning and breaking my school’s indoor 2-mile record. ... Another big accomplishment was coming out of my shell. My freshman year, I was painfully shy and scared. I finished my career as a captain leading the team, extroverted and happy.”
Will miss most this spring: “I will miss the opportunity to set personal records. This fall was my best cross country season and I worked increasingly hard over the winter break. I know that this track season would have been my strongest yet, so I’m a bit heartbroken that I missed the last opportunity to set records and win awards. I also miss the camaraderie that the IT team shared. The State Meets were so much fun, pranking and becoming closer to teammates.”
Positives to take away: “One positive out of this situation is that I know I can keep myself self-motivated. Everyday I have gone out and ran, completed a workout or weight-lifted as best I could.”
Coach/teacher influence: “Brian Vanderhoef and Eric Barlow were my coaches all through high school, and they became mentors and like second fathers to me. They taught me how to become a strong runner and work through mental battles. I liked running when I first went to high school, but they taught me to love the competition and sense of accomplishment that accompanies running. Through the years, we shared feedback, setbacks, accomplishments and laughter, and as I start a new chapter of my life I’d like to attribute some of my best qualities to them and all they helped me with.”
Advice for youngsters: “Keep up with your sport or whatever you are passionate about. Improvement isn’t accomplished in a day. The days that are the hardest are the days that will make you feel most accomplished in the end. Also, take nothing for granted. I just assumed I would have a senior season, but life is always throwing curve balls into people’s plans. Do not expect anything, but accept every opportunity.”
Future plans: “I plan to run and compete at the club level at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Currently my major is biology, society and environment, and I hope to minor or double major in Spanish.”
FYI: As a junior last spring, Balch was on Indian Trail’s 3,200-meter relay team that placed 19th in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet. Also on the team were Kerigann Ballard and Yesenia Hernandez, both seniors last year, and Elliana Knudsen, a freshman last year.
