Who We'd Be Watching: Molly Balch

Molly Balch, Indian Trail, Senior

Biggest accomplishment: “Winning events and qualifying for state were always huge accomplishments for me. The one win that was the best was my first one, freshman year. It was the second or third meet of the season and was still indoor track. I was put in the 3,200-meter run for the first time and was scared. Sixteen laps is intimidating! But I stayed with the top runners, and within the last few laps I realized I could win the race. It was one of those moments where everything feels right. I ended up winning and breaking my school’s indoor 2-mile record. ... Another big accomplishment was coming out of my shell. My freshman year, I was painfully shy and scared. I finished my career as a captain leading the team, extroverted and happy.”