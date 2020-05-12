Who We'd Be Watching: Nick Cairo

“One positive that I have taken away from this situation is that I was given a huge amount of time to prepare myself for playing baseball at the collegiate level. Another positive I can take away from the current situation is that no matter what obstacles I face, I will make the best of what I’ve got and to keep reminding myself that it can only make me better if I use the time to my advantage.”

Are there one or more coaches and/or teachers who have inspired you:

“Beginning my high school career, I was nervous and did not know if I would be good enough to play at the varsity level. However, when I met the coaching staff, I knew I had a chance to compete at the varsity level because they saw the energy and passion I had for the game, as well as the skill set that I already brought to the table.

“Besides Coach LaBuda and Coach Menor, who I have a high respect for, Coach Reed has supported me since my freshman year on the varsity team with pitching advice and has watched me improve my game each and every year since, especially to what probably would have been my best year yet, my senior year.”

Advice for youngsters: