Who We'd Be Watching: Nick Cairo

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Nick Cairo, Bradford, Senior
Sport: Baseball (pitcher, first base).
What is your biggest accomplishment in sports:
“My biggest accomplishment of my high school career was being recognized as one of the top pitchers in the Kenosha area, as well as on the Bradford team. My favorite moment of my high school baseball career was during my junior year against Indian Trail. It was the PBR (Prep Baseball Report) Game of the Week, and I threw a complete-game shutout. It was my best high school performance to date.”
What will you miss the most:
“I will miss being able to compete with my friends and fellow teammates while having a blast, as well as competing against friends from other schools. I am also going to miss my coaches, since they mean so much to me and have helped me further my success in high school baseball.”
What are some positives from the situation:
“One positive that I have taken away from this situation is that I was given a huge amount of time to prepare myself for playing baseball at the collegiate level. Another positive I can take away from the current situation is that no matter what obstacles I face, I will make the best of what I’ve got and to keep reminding myself that it can only make me better if I use the time to my advantage.”
Are there one or more coaches and/or teachers who have inspired you:
“Beginning my high school career, I was nervous and did not know if I would be good enough to play at the varsity level. However, when I met the coaching staff, I knew I had a chance to compete at the varsity level because they saw the energy and passion I had for the game, as well as the skill set that I already brought to the table.
“Besides Coach LaBuda and Coach Menor, who I have a high respect for, Coach Reed has supported me since my freshman year on the varsity team with pitching advice and has watched me improve my game each and every year since, especially to what probably would have been my best year yet, my senior year.”
Advice for youngsters:
“I would say focus on your dreams while doing your best, without letting anything or anyone prevent you from doing so. If anything, take all the negativity thrown at you and turn it into positive energy to further your development and success as a student and an athlete. As a pitcher, I try to zero in on what is important and block out any negativity and emotions that could prevent me from performing my best. Don’t let a strikeout at the plate as a hitter, a bad call, or bad play alter your performance. My previous pitching coaches always told me to forget about the previous play and don’t focus on the past or the future. Just clear your mind and focus on the present and your next pitch.”
Future plans:
“My future plans after school are to attend UW-Whitewater as a student- athlete, majoring in information technology/cyber security and pitching for the Warhawk baseball program.”
