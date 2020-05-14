Who We'd Be Watching: Patrick Connolly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patrick Connolly, St. Joseph, Senior

Sport: Baseball (utility player).

Biggest accomplishment: “During the soccer regional my junior year, we ended in a tie after two overtimes. It went to penalty kicks and I was able to save two of them and make one against the other team, which ended the game in a win for us. I also got to play four sports at SJCA.”

Will miss most this spring: “I will miss just playing baseball. I have been playing since I was 4 years old. I will miss my teammates and just being together everyday, we had a lot of fun.

Positives to take away: “This situation is bigger than sports, and I think I understand that now.”

Coach/teacher influence: Gino Alia, my high school soccer coach, Coach Matrise and Coach Rizzo — who were my football coaches — and Coach Dan (Santarelli), Coach Jed (Davidson) and Coach Joel (Dutton) from Little League. Those were some of the best times I ever had. Coach Franco and Coach Jaime from Red Star soccer club. Coach G, Coach K and Coach Morris from basketball. Coach Woods from baseball. I guess I had a lot of great coaches!”