Who We'd Be Watching: Patrick Connolly

Patrick Connolly, St. Joseph, Senior
Sport: Baseball (utility player).
Biggest accomplishment: “During the soccer regional my junior year, we ended in a tie after two overtimes. It went to penalty kicks and I was able to save two of them and make one against the other team, which ended the game in a win for us. I also got to play four sports at SJCA.”
Will miss most this spring: “I will miss just playing baseball. I have been playing since I was 4 years old. I will miss my teammates and just being together everyday, we had a lot of fun.
Positives to take away: “This situation is bigger than sports, and I think I understand that now.”
Coach/teacher influence: Gino Alia, my high school soccer coach, Coach Matrise and Coach Rizzo — who were my football coaches — and Coach Dan (Santarelli), Coach Jed (Davidson) and Coach Joel (Dutton) from Little League. Those were some of the best times I ever had. Coach Franco and Coach Jaime from Red Star soccer club. Coach G, Coach K and Coach Morris from basketball. Coach Woods from baseball. I guess I had a lot of great coaches!”
Advice for youngsters: “Never stop working hard and do not quit when it gets tough.”
Future plans: “I am excited to play (NCAA) Division II soccer for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. I am not sure of my major yet. Playing soccer at the college level has been a dream of mine since I can remember.”
FYI: Connolly was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference at goalkeeper for boys soccer last fall.
