Who We"d Be Watching: Raina Spencer

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has run throughout the spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Raina Spencer, Bradford, Senior
Sport: Girls soccer (left defender).
Biggest accomplishment: “I have been a varsity starter since freshman year. During sophomore year, I scored a goal from half-field while playing defense. That year was my best year. I didn’t let anyone score from my side of the field all season. During sophomore and junior years, I received first team All-Conference (Southeast).”
Will miss most this spring: “I will miss playing in the intense conference games. I will never forget the feeling of being under pressure for 90 minutes to win. We had to perform our best, there was no room for mistakes. I will miss my teammates the most, because they made everything from practices to bus rides and everything in between more enjoyable and fun.”
Positives to take away: “To be thankful for all of the games I have played and the memories I got to make while at Bradford. This situation has taught me to always be grateful for what I have and to never take anything for granted.”
Coach/teacher influence: “To both of my coaches, Dave Naylor and Scott Wolf, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play on varsity since freshman year. Since the beginning, you both believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself. You both never failed to push me harder, because you knew I could do it. Thank you for helping me become the player I am today.”
Advice for youngsters: “Never give up. No matter how challenging life gets. Always look for the positives in every situation. To all young athletes, I think of this saying if I feel unmotivated to workout: ‘You will always regret not doing it. But you will never regret doing it.’”
Future plans: “In the fall I will be attending Lewis University to study aviation administration. I will also be playing on the women’s soccer team.”
FYI: Spencer was named first-team All-Southeast Conference as a junior in 2019.
