Who We"d Be Watching: Raina Spencer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has run throughout the spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Raina Spencer, Bradford, Senior

Sport: Girls soccer (left defender).

Biggest accomplishment: “I have been a varsity starter since freshman year. During sophomore year, I scored a goal from half-field while playing defense. That year was my best year. I didn’t let anyone score from my side of the field all season. During sophomore and junior years, I received first team All-Conference (Southeast).”

Will miss most this spring: “I will miss playing in the intense conference games. I will never forget the feeling of being under pressure for 90 minutes to win. We had to perform our best, there was no room for mistakes. I will miss my teammates the most, because they made everything from practices to bus rides and everything in between more enjoyable and fun.”