Who We'd Be Watching: Richard Schaefer

Richard Schaefer, Shoreland Lutheran, Senior
Sports: Track and field (3,200-meter relay, 1,600, 3,200); cross country.
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment and moment in my high school career happened to be the same thing. Qualifying for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships three times throughout my career are accomplishments I will never forget. The lessons I learned while racing against some of the best in the state are things that last a lifetime: how to persevere through adversity, never give up and how to be as tough as nails mentally.”
Will miss most this spring: “Not having my senior track season hurts, without a doubt. I will miss not having the opportunities to break the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter records that I had been training toward. However, what I will miss the most is the company and smiling faces of my amazing teammates.”
Positives to take away: “While this situation has quite a few negatives, one of the positives that any senior can take away from this is the opportunity to better yourself mentally and physically. The excuses of not enough time or tiredness from daily routines, are not an obstacle anymore. Using this quarantine to better yourself in whatever way you feel you need to is a great blessing and positive.”
Coach/teacher influence: “Throughout my high school career, there are two people in particular who have inspired me to always be giving my best. The first is Coach Schmidt, my head cross country and track coach. Coach was more than just someone who knew what to do when it came to running. He was a listening ear when times were hard and an example of what a God-fearing man should be like. The second has to be Coach Hafeman. Although we always would go back and forth during practices, he pushed me to always be wanting more, always trying to find a way to improve and be the best athlete I could be, and for that I am grateful.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would tell kids who look at me as an example to follow to first and foremost never give up. There will be a lot of people who wish to see you fail and crumble under pressure, but remember the only power those people have is the power you decide you give up. Secondly, I will tell these kids to never let anyone clip their wings. Their life is a gift from above, and they are to do with it as they please. If anyone thinks they can deter them from their aspirations and brilliant ideas, they are dead wrong.”
Future plans: “I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Concordia University-Wisconsin, studying pre-pharmacy. After that I plan to attend graduate school to earn my Doctor of Pharmacy Degree (PharmD) and work in a hospital environment as a clinical pharmacist.”
FYI: Along with Johnny Innamorato, Drew Schneider and Caleb Lash — Innamorato and Schneider are also seniors this year, while Lash graduated last year — Schaefer was on the Pacers’ 3,200-meter relay team that placed 14th in the WIAA Division-2 State Meet last year.
