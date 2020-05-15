Who We'd Be Watching: Richard Schaefer

Coach/teacher influence: “Throughout my high school career, there are two people in particular who have inspired me to always be giving my best. The first is Coach Schmidt, my head cross country and track coach. Coach was more than just someone who knew what to do when it came to running. He was a listening ear when times were hard and an example of what a God-fearing man should be like. The second has to be Coach Hafeman. Although we always would go back and forth during practices, he pushed me to always be wanting more, always trying to find a way to improve and be the best athlete I could be, and for that I am grateful.”

Advice for youngsters: “I would tell kids who look at me as an example to follow to first and foremost never give up. There will be a lot of people who wish to see you fail and crumble under pressure, but remember the only power those people have is the power you decide you give up. Secondly, I will tell these kids to never let anyone clip their wings. Their life is a gift from above, and they are to do with it as they please. If anyone thinks they can deter them from their aspirations and brilliant ideas, they are dead wrong.”