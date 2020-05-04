Who We'd Be Watching: Sam Pendleton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Sam Pendleton Lakeview Technology (Tremper), Senior

Sports: Bowling for Lakeview and Softball for Tremper; center field and first-base for softball

Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in sports was my junior year at state for bowling. It was Lakeview’s first time making an appearance at state, and after 16 games our team qualified 4th for the stepladder. We competed against the fifth seed. We lost by only a couple pins but in that moment I never felt closer to my team, and I never loved the sport more.”

What will you miss most about competing this spring in your sport?: “The thing I will miss most about competing this spring is the opportunity to make amazing memories with my teammates and having the chance to help bring our softball team to state as a captain.”