Who We'd Be Watching: Sam Pendleton

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Sam Pendleton Lakeview Technology (Tremper), Senior
Sports: Bowling for Lakeview and Softball for Tremper; center field and first-base for softball
Biggest accomplishment: “My biggest accomplishment in sports was my junior year at state for bowling. It was Lakeview’s first time making an appearance at state, and after 16 games our team qualified 4th for the stepladder. We competed against the fifth seed. We lost by only a couple pins but in that moment I never felt closer to my team, and I never loved the sport more.”
What will you miss most about competing this spring in your sport?: “The thing I will miss most about competing this spring is the opportunity to make amazing memories with my teammates and having the chance to help bring our softball team to state as a captain.”
What is one positive, or more than one positive, that you can take away from this situation?: “One positive I can take away from this situation is to always cherish what you have because you never know when it will end. In addition, I have learned to focus on myself and keep working hard in quarantine, whether it’s practicing in the backyard to improve my game or practicing math problems for the (Advanced Placement) test.”
Is there one or more coaches and/or teachers you feel have inspired you in your career?: “The coach that has inspired me the most is (Forner Tremper softball) Coach (Doug) Townsend. He was my first fastpitch softball coach at Lincoln Middle School and got me on my first ever traveling softball team. Coach Townsend always pushed me to be my best on and off the field and has definitely had an impact on the content of my character to this day.”
What would you say to a kid who might look up to you?: “No matter what they are strong enough to handle any curve ball life hands them (pun intended). In addition, I would say that luck comes from hard-work; luck happens when hard work and dedication are applied and talent intersects its way in.”
Future plans: “My plans in the future include attending UW-Madison and majoring in athletic training, and minoring in orthopedics and rehabilitation. I have been given the amazing opportunity to bowl on the UW-Madison bowling team!”
