Who We'd Be Watching: Sam Scarlato

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Sam Scarlato, Indian Trail, Senior
Sport: Baseball (pitcher/third base/first base).
Biggest accomplishments: “My biggest moment in sports was throwing a complete game shutout against Racine Horlick. It was my first start on varsity my sophomore year.”
Will miss most about sports this spring: “I will miss competing against Tremper and Bradford.”
Staying positive: “One positive is that I’ll never take the game of baseball for granted. At any given time your career, it can come to an end. Play every game like it is your last game.”
Impact of coaches: “All the coaches on the baseball team and Mrs. Carpino. They all pushed me to be better every single day, and I couldn’t thank them enough for everything they have done for me.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would tell them to always fight to be better and to listen to what the coaches have to say. And to take school serious.”
Future plans: “I’m going to be attending McHenry County (Ill.) College. My preferred choice of study is business. And I will be playing baseball for them, as well.”
FYI: Indian Trail coach Mike Schmidt said Scarlato was the ace of the pitching staff and would have been a team captain this season. Last season, Scarlato was named second-team All-Southeast Conference.
