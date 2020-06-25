Who We'd Be Watching: Tayana Bell

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would’ve been competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It ran throughout spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Tayana Bell, Bradford, Senior

Sport: Girls soccer (goalkeeper).

Biggest accomplishment: “Winning All-Conference (Southeast) my sophomore year.”

Missed most this spring: “The bonds I’ve created and kept with my teammates. Knowing I won’t be able to spend every day with not only the girls, but also the coaches as well. Many of my close friends have actually come from this team.”

Positives to take away: “It’s allowed me to rest and heal my body properly. For the past four years I’ve been very hard on my body, and I feel this was a well- needed break.”