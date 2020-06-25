Who We'd Be Watching: Tayana Bell

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would’ve been competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It ran throughout spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Tayana Bell, Bradford, Senior
Sport: Girls soccer (goalkeeper).
Biggest accomplishment: “Winning All-Conference (Southeast) my sophomore year.”
Missed most this spring: “The bonds I’ve created and kept with my teammates. Knowing I won’t be able to spend every day with not only the girls, but also the coaches as well. Many of my close friends have actually come from this team.”
Positives to take away: “It’s allowed me to rest and heal my body properly. For the past four years I’ve been very hard on my body, and I feel this was a well- needed break.”
Coach/teacher influence: “James Studdard helped to push me beyond anything I ever thought I could do. There were many times I had convinced myself I couldn’t do something and he made me prove myself wrong. David Naylor has been one of my coaches since I began playing. He always motivated me and helped make me into the player and person I am today.”
Advice to youngsters: “Don’t ever doubt yourself, no matter what anyone else tries to tell you. The moment you give up on yourself is when reaching your goal becomes the hardest.”
Future plans: “In the fall I will be attending UW-Parkside and playing on the (women’s soccer) team. I plan to major in biology and would like to become a medical examiner.”
FYI: Bell was named second-team All-Southeast Conference as a junior in 2019.
