Who We'd Be Watching: Trey Meier

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Trey Meier, Indian Trail, Senior
Sports: Track and field (distance), cross country.
Biggest accomplishment: “The biggest accomplishment to me was when our cross country team qualified for state for the first time in school history my junior year. We really committed ourselves to becoming better runners the previous summer, and to see all of our hard work pay off was really fulfilling. What made it so special was the amount of comraderie and chemistry we had as a team. We ran for one another, and I think it’s a moment that none of us will forget.”
Will miss most this spring: “What I’ll miss most about this season is just competing in general. When it’s track season, the races, meets and even some practices are always the highlight of my week. I just love competition, whether it’s in a big weekend meet or if it’s in a workout with my teammates after school. That to me is the best part about running, and it’s why I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of it.”
Positives to take away: “One positive that we can get out of this cancelled season is that it gives non-seniors a big opportunity to come back really strong for next season. With no more organized practices, there is an added responsibility for you to complete workouts on your own. There will be some athletes that really take initiative and better themselves for their next season and some that are lazy and don’t do anything. So for the athletes that take the initiative and go above and beyond with their training, they will definitely notice a difference with how their competitions go against the people who loafed around all spring!”
Coach/teacher influence: “I have had many coaches throughout the years at Indian Trail who have inspired me and will continue to help me as I progress through college. Coach Barlow, Vanderhoef, Patovich (cross country/track) and Cooks (basketball) have all taught me valuable lessons in life, and in sports. All of them have their own unique coaching styles, which I think is probably why I thrived as an athlete while under their supervision. Coach Cooks taught me discipline, Patovich was a great motivator, I learned a lot about leadership from Vanderhoef, and Barlow really brought out the competitiveness and fight in me.”
Advice for youngsters: “I would say to treat every race and even every practice like it’s your last. I know the saying can get tired at times, but from my experience, you never know when a season can get stripped from you in an instant. Throughout the past two years I’ve had three major injuries, a surgery, and now the senior season is cancelled, so I would say don’t take your training, your teammates or the competition for granted. Make the most out of every situation, work relentlessly, and most importantly have a good time, because the time you have with your team will go by fast!”
Future plans: “I plan on running cross country and track and studying physical therapy at Milwaukee starting next fall.”
FYI: Meier placed 26th in the 3,200 meters last season at the WIAA Division 1 State Track Meet.
