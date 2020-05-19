Who We'd Be Watching: Trey Meier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Trey Meier, Indian Trail, Senior

Sports: Track and field (distance), cross country.

Biggest accomplishment: “The biggest accomplishment to me was when our cross country team qualified for state for the first time in school history my junior year. We really committed ourselves to becoming better runners the previous summer, and to see all of our hard work pay off was really fulfilling. What made it so special was the amount of comraderie and chemistry we had as a team. We ran for one another, and I think it’s a moment that none of us will forget.”

Will miss most this spring: “What I’ll miss most about this season is just competing in general. When it’s track season, the races, meets and even some practices are always the highlight of my week. I just love competition, whether it’s in a big weekend meet or if it’s in a workout with my teammates after school. That to me is the best part about running, and it’s why I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of it.”