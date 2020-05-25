You are the owner of this article.
Who We'd Be Watching: Tyler Bellmore
Who We'd Be Watching: Tyler Bellmore

TYLER BELLMORE

Tyler Bellmore was a two-sport athlete at Bradford in baseball and boys volleyball and last fall as a libero for the Red Devils led the state in digs.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Tyler Bellmore, Bradford, Senior

Sports: Baseball (shortstop/pitcher), boys volleyball.

Biggest accomplishment: “My accomplishment of being a well-rounded student-athlete all four years in high school (and) playing varsity-level sports while graduating in the top 10 percent of my class.”

Will miss most this spring: “I miss playing with and against my closest friends, most which have been teammates since the beginning at Boys & Girls Club, then to Little League and beyond.”

Positives to take away: “The extra time to reflect on how extremely thankful I am to experience everything that I have up until now.”

Coach/teacher influence: “All of my past and present coaches have influenced me one way or another, but especially Coaches Zach Sievers, Matt Brulport and Matt Reed have always had faith in me.”

Advice for youngsters: “No matter the perception or your size, never give up on your dreams.”

Future plans: “I plan to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth, majoring in chemical engineering at the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.”

FYI: During Bellmore’s fourth year playing boys volleyball as a libero, he led the state in digs with 540.

