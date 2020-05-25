Who We'd Be Watching: Tyler Bellmore

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: “Who We’d Be Watching” highlights county athletes who would be competing in spring sports if not for their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run throughout the rest of spring. Email suggestions to mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

Tyler Bellmore, Bradford, Senior

Sports: Baseball (shortstop/pitcher), boys volleyball.

Biggest accomplishment: “My accomplishment of being a well-rounded student-athlete all four years in high school (and) playing varsity-level sports while graduating in the top 10 percent of my class.”

Will miss most this spring: “I miss playing with and against my closest friends, most which have been teammates since the beginning at Boys & Girls Club, then to Little League and beyond.”

Positives to take away: “The extra time to reflect on how extremely thankful I am to experience everything that I have up until now.”

Coach/teacher influence: “All of my past and present coaches have influenced me one way or another, but especially Coaches Zach Sievers, Matt Brulport and Matt Reed have always had faith in me.”