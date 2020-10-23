 Skip to main content
WIAA announces fall state event host sites
WIAA

WIAA logo

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday night identified the State Tournament event host sites for boys and girls cross country, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball.

They are as follows:

  • Boys and girls cross country (Oct. 31): Arrowhead High School (Division-1), Colby High School (Division-2), Maple Grove Venues, West Salem (Divison-3).
  • Boys soccer (Nov. 7): Oconomowoc High School (Division-1), Kewaskum High School (Division-2), Marshfield High School (Division-3).
  • Boys volleyball (Nov. 7): Burlington High School.
  • Girls volleyball (Nov. 7): Kaukauna High School (Division TBD), Little Chute High School (Division TBD), Wausau West High School (Division TBD), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School (Division TBD).

More state event information, including game times, will be available once details are determined and will be posted on the WIAA website, wiaawi.org.

