MADISON — The dust has settled, but it still stings just a bit.

"Too soon" may be a thing if you're thinking of bringing up Saturday's state basketball championship result to anyone associated with the St. Joseph Lancers, but by all accounts, the bigger picture was seen, and Jose Garcia, Eric Kenesie and Peter Stapleton know they did something last weekend that will live forever.

Down only three points at the half in a WIAA Division 4 state title game, St. Joseph simply couldn’t get any kind of rhythm going in the second half, and a red-hot Logan Bahr and his long-range sharpshooting 22 second-half points (28 total) helped Luther capture its first ever state championship, 60-46.

St. Joseph finished the season 19-11.

Kenesie was held to 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting and couldn't penetrate into the paint with ease like he usually does, and the Lancers had no answers for Luther, but it was less than 48 hours after the 6-foot junior point guard set a 107-year state tournament record for points in a single game with 51 in the Lancers' state semifinal victory over St. Mary Catholic Thursday.

Peter Stapleton finished a solid career with 15 points and six rebounds in his final high school game. Dominic Santarelli added six rebounds.

The state championship appearance was the first in St. Joseph school history, according to wiaawi.org, and it was the Lancers’ third overall state trip (2001, 2003).

Kenesie's total of 69 points at this year's state tournament were the most by any boys basketball player since John Diener in 2017, and one of the highest totals in the last 20 years - regardless of division.

Rough start

Luther jumped all over the Lancers from the jump, darting out to a 14-2 lead.

But much like St. Joseph has been able to do all postseason long, they stormed back with a quick run.

This time, Jamire Davis rattled off three straight layups, and a 3-pointer by Kenesie gave the Lancers their first lead at the 6:18 mark of the first half.

Santarelli added a powerful layup one minute later, and St. Joseph was back in control, capping a furious 20-6 run to lead 22-20.

It was the last time the Lancers would have a lead in the ball game, because slowly but surely the Knights took over.

Down 25-22 with two minutes before halftime, plenty of time, Kenesie held onto the ball for the last shot. A high school shot clock has been a hot button issue for the state lately, and instances like this are exactly why. The Lancers knew Luther had plenty of firepower, and they didn't want them to have any more opportunities to stretch the lead before the half.

After all, the Lancers have been a second half team, and going into the break down three seemed manageable.

The plan backfired, and Kenesie missed two consecutive triples before the buzzer sounded.

"We knew they were going to try to get the ball out of Eric's hands," Garcia said. "We made the proper plays in the first half and withstood their punches. We got back in the game. Second half we continued to try and get other guys involved, and they made it hard for Eric to get open looks. Overall, I think we did the best that we could have done."

In stark contrast to Thursday's emphatic 19-5 run to start the second half, something that allowed the Lancers to run away with their state semifinal victory, the Knights were just as ready as the Lancers to fire out in the final 18 minutes and take control.

Santarelli did his best to get St. Joseph going with a layup to cut the lead to one at 25-24 and two foul shots to make it 27-26, but 3-pointers from Bahr and Gabe Huelskamp helped Luther rattle off an 8-0 run, and with 12:28 left to play, the Knights seemed to be in control.

St. Joseph wasn't done by any means, but a five-point deficit was the closest the Lancers would get the rest of the way.

Stapleton kept St. Joseph close midway through the second half thanks to physical buckets down low, and Kenesie finally connected on a triple at the 7:08 mark, cutting the Luther lead to 42-37. But again, Bahr knocked down a wing 3-pointer with a defender in his face only 20 seconds later.

Raising the Bahr

More than a minute later, Kenesie got one of his patented backcourt steals and finished with an acrobatic layup to make it 45-39, but again, Bahr was Mr. Clutch. Eerily similar to before, only 21 seconds later the smooth, 6-foot-7 center calmly knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the half. This proved to be the knockout punch, as it gave Luther a commanding 48-39 lead with 5 minutes to play.

"It was a turning point," Garcia said about Bahr getting hot in the second half. "We wanted to push up on him and make him dribble the ball. Even though he hit like three of them, I felt we were there. He hit big shots, and he should be proud of himself. We tried to switch someone on him, and then he hit another one. Kudos to him."

In this crucial time, St. Joseph would miss two consecutive shots from inside 5 feet, Kenesie was called for a charge after extending his left arm and knocking down a Luther defender, and two Bahr free throws pushed the lead into double digits, 50-39, with 4:29 to play.

"My height helps, and just confidence," Bahr said. "Shooters gotta shoot, that's a saying I live by."

"Great team, great coach, great players, that kid rises above everything, he is so tough," Luther head coach Brad Schaper said of Kenesie. "Kodi Miller and Isaiah, up on the perimeter, did everything they could to keep Kenesie in front of them. And that was our plan going in. We needed to keep square shoulders and not get off-balance by letting him float, because he likes to float through that lane and penetrate."

Schwichtenberg, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, is dedicated to defense, and Schaper is already excited to see his progression next year, because his dedication to defense is "beyond any player I've ever seen at any level."

Schaper, who is stepping down from coaching the Knights after 16 years, delivered the school's first state championship in his final year.

What a storybook ending.

As for the Lancers, the state success may not be over.

Kenesie will be the senior point guard next season, and he plans to play AAU club basketball this summer instead of playing baseball. Also, Dom and Tommy Santarelli, Davis and Lowell Werlinger all return next season.

The future is bright.

"They laid a foundation," Garcia said. "It took 20 years to get back here. The middle school kids look up to them. We're going to use it as a cultural thing. We want to be known as a program that every kid wants to come play for. We're going to work hard, we're going to coach you up, and we're going to put you in the best position to succeed. If your goal is to play college basketball, we are going to do what we can to get you there."