WILMOT — Do you remember the last time you saw a 3-point shot flat-out blocked in a high school varsity basketball game?

OK, maybe so, but how about three times in a row?

That's the kind of perimeter defensive pressure the Central Falcons were dealing with in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Wilmot Union High School.

Outside, a heavy snow pelted southeast Wisconsin, and the blistering cold mirrored Central's second half - a nearly 10-minute stretch where Whitnall went on a 16-0 run and Central was as cold as the Frank Bucci Field turf.

Up 44-39, Central gave up a devastating 16-0 run over the next 8 minutes of clock where the Falcons didn't make one field goal, and second-seeded Whitnall ran away with a 62-52 victory.

"Whitnall played really well," Central head coach James Hyllberg said. "Their three guards are very hard to stop - they can dribble, they can penetrate, they can shoot."

"We need to shoot better than that. We had a couple in and outs, a couple turnovers, and then they came down and just didn't miss. They made a quick run, and just, yeah, guys played hard and it wasn't for a lack of effort by any means."

Central led, 33-30, at the half, but was only able to muster 19 second-half points.

Whitnall sophomore Jack Lutz, who led all scorers with 26 points, took over in the second half, and the "other" Falcons were able to collectively figure out a way to slow down Central sophomore Elijah Griffin, who really couldn't miss in the first half.

Griffin led the Falcons with 23 points but was the only Central player in double figures. Whitnall held him to 10 points in the second half, four of which came on a four-point play where Griffin made a 3-pointer and a free throw.

The four-point play ignited the capacity crowd, and led to an 8-0 Central run and a comfortable five-point lead.

But then Whitnall flipped a switch.

Three blocked 3-point attempts, along with a couple steals, led to back-breaking triples from Lutz, who scored 17 of his 26 in the second half, and a corner three from Nate Baake, whose shot gave Whitnall the lead for good at the 7-minute mark.

The lead ballooned to 55-44 before Central finally showed some life with two free throws from Griffin. A corner triple from Carson Schultz cut the Whitnall lead to 55-48 with 1:46 to play, but it was all Whitnall from there.

"I'm just proud of our guys," said Whitnall coach Travis Riesop. "The one thing we focused on in our playoff run was being poised, knowing not everything was going to go our way.

"We've handled any situation we've been in really, really well. We never give up, and we know we're never out of the fight. That showed tonight when we down seven in the second half and clawed our way back."

"The (16-0) run stems from defense. If we can defend at a high level and put pressure on the perimeter, that benefits us. I always think when we get stops and blocked shots and turnovers, that opens transition baskets for us. At that point, that's what we did and we keep building on it. Westosha got tired, and we benefitted from it."

Whitnall made 9-of-10 free throws in the second half, including a perfect 6-for-6 from Austin Herro, Lutz and Myles Herro in the final two minutes.

The three-headed guard monster of Austin and Myles Herro and Lutz combined for 48 of the Falcons' 62 points, and they dominated the final 10 minutes of action.

Familiar foes

Off the court, Griffin and Myles Herro are best friends, as one parent described last week at Central's regional final game.

In fact, Myles and Griffin play on the Team Herro club basketball team in the high school offseason, a team Austin has also played with. Last Christmas, Griffin had the pleasure of flying down to Miami with Myles and the Herro family to celebrate the holiday season.

That meant hanging, at least a little bit, with Miami Heat guard and future NBA All-Star Tyler Herro, the older brother of Myles and Austin.

So did it mean more for the Herros to beat their buddy Elijah?

"Oh, yeah, of course, that's my boy," said Austin when asked about Griffin. "Myles met him through AAU, and we just built a bond. We just had a connection. He started hanging with our family, my older brother liked him a lot, and we just built a bond as the year went on."

Tyler started Team Herro with a good friend, and both Austin and Myles have played for the Elite Travel squad. They're an official member of the Nike-sponsored Elite Youth Basketball League.

"Myles and I are closer because we grew up together," Austin said. "Me and Tyler always had a connection. A lot of people say we look alike. Growing up together, we have a lot of good memories."

Whitnall saves best for last

"In the first half, we came out a little flat, and coach told us to pick it up in the second half," Austin said. "Coach said we have nothing to lose, and we just laid it all on the line in the second half."

Lutz, a budding superstar at the point guard position, was able to hit runners, cross over kids and pull up for 15-foot jumpers, splash triples and most importantly push the pace of the contest with ultra-fast transition offense off Central missed shots, which flooded the final 10 minutes.

"We came out with a lot of energy and effort on the defensive end, which gave us a lot of opportunities in transition to get good shots, and we just knocked them down," Lutz said Thursday night. "We started blitzing hard on Elijah, because he's a great passer. We had to stop him from facilitating, because as he goes they go."

"When we get out in transition, I think no one in the state can mess with us right now."

Whitnall, which usually plays in a Division 2 sectional against Milwaukee area powers Pewaukee and Wisconsin Lutheran, couldn't get past this level in recent years.

A switch this year to the southeastern corner of the state's sectional with Southern Lakes and Badger Conference opponents provided an easier overall path.

"From the beginning of the year, Coach Riesop called us in for a meeting after a shaky loss, and the main goal was to make it to state," Lutz added. "We knew we had a shot this year, we moved sectionals, and it's been the goal all year. We always had to go through Pewaukee and Wisconsin Lutheran, two of the top two D2 programs in the state."

"We haven't played a complete game yet, we have to do it for two halves. Once we do that, I think nobody can stop us."

A bitter pill to swallow

With so much going for them - an 18-game win streak plus the chance to make back-to-back state tournaments - some may have forgotten about Central's youth and inexperience. After all, this is still a team that only had three seniors.

Compare that to Whitnall's nine seniors.

Still, Central had a solid five-point lead with 10 minutes to play before simply running out of gas and not being able to find a way to score around Whitnall's strong team defense.

Carson Schultz had nine points, but John Kinzler was held to nine and Alex Sippy was limited to six. In this postseason run, both Kinzler and Sippy have been out-scoring their season averages and putting up big offensive numbers.

That ended Thursday night.

"I'm just blessed to be able to play with these guys all these years," an emotional Sippy said after the game. "Wyatt and I go back to fourth grade and our feeder program. My dad and his dad coached together. It will be really hard to not play with them."

"I'm very thankful to play with them. They were great teammates. I'm grateful we had the opportunity to go this far. Their guards played better than ours. It's just simple. Elijah stepped up for us, but I didn't score as much as I usually do. They went on a good run, they're a great team and made some tough buckets. They're definitely a great team."

Sippy, Anderson and Kinzler were a part of four Southern Lakes Conference championships, a sectional title, a state tournament appearance and an 18-game winning streak.

Not bad at all.

"I learned a lot from a lot of great players. Jack Rose, I watched JZ (Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery) growing up, and I learned a lot about dedication, work ethic, teamwork, and I tried to implement that this year with my teammates. I remember the practices we used to have, competitive drills, we'd get really disrespectful to each other, and it was all out of love."

For Hyllberg, this season was special because they won conference and regionals and had another successful campaign.

"Those three guys go up there with all of the best we've ever had," Hyllberg said of the three seniors. "Those are three guys that everyone wants to model after. They work hard, they're quality kids, good attitude, respectful, anything you want in a basketball player, those three guys bring it. Other guys got to step up, and it'll be their time to lead next year."