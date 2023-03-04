PADDOCK LAKE - The Central boys basketball team was hyped from the jump Friday night in a WIAA Division 2 postseason opener.

And why wouldn't the Falcons be amped for the unofficial second season?

People were lining up for this one a good hour before the 7 p.m. tip, with many from both sides catching up with handshakes, smiles and even hugs.

After all, Wilmot High School is maybe a 7-minute drive from Central High School, and kids who attend Riverview in Silver Lake and several other area elementary schools can choose to be a Panther or Falcon based on where they live.

These teams are that close to each other.

However, when the basketball was tossed in the air at halfcourt by the official, any kind of closesness or friendship turned into a passionate, fierce rivalry that saw elbows, plenty of bumps, guys hitting the floor and a little jawing from both sides.

Along with two active student sections that chanted insults at each other and a crowd that reacted to just about every dribble, it was the perfect recipe for a high school playoff atmosphere.

Atmosphere being the appropriate word here, as the Falcons flew to new heights with an emphatic 84-61 victory, behind 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Elijah Griffin, along with 21 points from John Kinzler and 17 by Alex Sippy.

School record?

With the victory, Central improved to 22-2, and it marked the 17th consecutive victory - NOT the most in school history, believe it or not.

You have to go all the way back to the 1961-62 squad, which finished 20-1.

They won every game before losing in the playoffs, so that was a 20-game streak.

If the Falcons win 20 straight right now, they will make it to the state tournament in Madison, just like the 2018 and last year's teams. The record breaker would mean a state tournament victory (which would be the first in school history) and a ticket to the state championship game.

What makes the mark even more incredible is the fact that two starters are sophomores, and the Falcons lost three players to graduation that are currently playing college basketball, including an all-state hooper in Jack Rose (UW-Green Bay).

It's just another day in the life of a good coach, and that's James Hyllberg, who reached his eighth regional championship game in eight years at Central.

"We did well with our press and forced a few turnovers," Hyllberg said Friday night after the game. "I thought we did better in the second half. It was better than the first half. We played better defense and rebounded better.

"We have pretty decent guard depth. Carson and Quinn are nice to have, nice luxuries. We have five quality guards, and that's tough to match up with. It's a good inside/outside game."

Kinzler bounces back

Hyllberg said it was good to see Kinzler bounce back from a lackluster performance in the team's previous game, sophomore Liam Lubkeman returned with a knee brace from a month-long absence, and Wilmot head coach Jake Erbentraut mentioned Central's impressive collective motor and rebounding Friday night.

The Falcons wanted this one, from the first second of the game, and they really never let up the entire game.

That led easy buckets, solid outside shooting and Griffin having his way with the Panthers defense in the half-court, at times exploiting and humiliating them with unguardable hesitation dribbles, Euro-steps and sensational no-look passes.

"We knew what their strengths were, we had a game plan for it, and they just executed," Erbentraut said. "That's what good teams do. They're a good team."

"They go to the glass so hard, and they got a lot of offensive rebounds. We turned the ball over too many times. With Elijah, any time that one guy (a Wilmot defender) was in the wrong, he found him (his teammate)."

Sippy and Kinzler fed off the Wilmot defense, shooting down the lanes on backdoor cuts, while Griffin had a field day finding them.

And don't forget about that spark plug off the bench known as Quinn Burns.

He brings the team quickness and playmaking ability, along with precision passing, from the bench, and Friday was no different. Burns had a steal at halfcourt and darted in for an and-one to help turn a 12-point lead into a comfortable blowout early in the second half.

In control

Central never really trailed or struggled once they built a double-digit lead late in the first half.

After leading 41-29 at the half, it was more of the same in the second half, but just turned up to 1,000.

A modest double-digit lead quickly became 20, then at the 4-minute mark, an impossibly accurate Griffin no-look bounce pass with his left hand, while he looked off to the right, hit Daniel Turner right in the hands and he quickly flipped up a layup to extend the lead to 75-50.

The margin ballooned to 80-57, so Hyllberg emptied the bench.

The starters left to a standing ovation from both sides of the bleachers.

"Yes," Griffin said when asked if he's ever pulled off the no-look, left-handed pass he executed Friday. "Growing up watching so much basketball, YouTube, mixtapes, trying it and practicing it. Getting better and better and better with practice, that's all it takes."

"We're locked in, and we can't give up. Game by game, you gotta take it. Nothing is guaranteed. I got Sippy flying everywhere, Wyatt boxing out, crashing, John driving, Carson shooting, everybody. It's not me at all. It's my guys. I wouldn't be anywhere without my teammates."