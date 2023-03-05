PADDOCK LAKE — Coachable.

It's a word many scouts, recruiters or just adults in general use to describe those kids that can take direction, appreciate constructive criticism and strive to improve themselves.

Every day.

Coachable defines these 2022-23 Central Falcon boys.

Central senior Wyatt Anderson described perfectly in a post-game interview why, despite many pundits, Mike Ramczyk included, didn't expect the Falcons to win 18 consecutive games or even win the Southern Lakes Conference, he and his teammates aren't surprised.

OK, at least not completely surprised.

Just a little.

"Listen to coach," Wyatt Anderson said when asked what's the secret to more than two months of winning basketball. "That's the most important thing is being coachable. We're able to listen to coach and play as a team."

"We play great defense, and we rebound."

Alex Sippy said success is much easier when you have a team full of players that play for each other, touting the impeccable team chemistry.

"We may argue on the court when things don't go well, but we come together, we talk about it, and get back to it," Sippy added.

For senior John Kinzler, it's about doing the little things.

They say those are the things that kill.

"We'll keep doing the little things right all the time. That's what wins games."

A formidable opponent

Despite earning only a fifth seed, the Waukesha West Wolverines showed their mettle by coming back and forcing overtime at Union Grove Friday night, before beating them.

Central ultimately knocked off West Saturday night at Central High School, 69-61, behind 20 points from Kinzler, along with three others in double figures.

It was the Falcons' 18th straight win - two away from the record 20 set by the 1961-62 squad - and sixth Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 regional championship in eight years.

The only teams to knock off Central this early under head coach James Hyllberg were Burlington in 2021 and Elkhorn in Fort Atkinson in 2016, his first season with the Falcons.

Central advances to battles No. 2 Whitnall (22-2) Thursday night at Wilmot Union High School at 7 p.m.

The only way to buy tickets is online by visiting events.ticketspicket.com.

Throughout the first half, the game went back and forth like a heavyweight boxing match - with punches and counter-punches. Every time Central would make a small 4-0 or 5-0 run, West would do the same thing.

Senior guard Dom Hill, who led all scorers with 28 points, provided lethal shooting from outside, and the Wolverines actually found themselves leading 52-47 in the second half after trailing by four points at the break.

Central caught a tough break leaving Kinzler in the game in the first half's closing seconds, and he drove hard to the hoop but was called for an offensive foul, his fourth foul of the game. Up until that point, Kinzler had been on fire with a 3-pointer and team-high 11 points in the first half.

But it was feared that Kinzler would have to sit almost the entire second half in order to not foul out.

Hyllberg rolled the dice and started Kinzler in the second half, and the gamble paid off.

There were about 7 minutes left, and Griffin's and-one immediately after West hit a triple to open a seven-point lead was huge, cutting the Central deficit to 54-50.

Later, Alex Sippy found Kinzler, who hit a clutch triple to give the Falcons a 59-58 lead, and Central never lost it again.

"Waukesha West played really well," Hyllberg said. "Their guards played outstanding, and I thought they double-teamed our pick-and-rolls, and nobody really expected that."

"Our guys stayed poised. We just kind of regrouped. We knew they were in foul trouble, so we wanted to go to a five-wide and spread them out. We wanted to get downhill, and attack, and get to the free throw line.'

"In the second, we played a zone to help John not foul out. We kept him in on offense and he got called for a charge. I don't think he's been called for a charge all year. John was aggressive, and he played smart."

Sippy added 16 points, Griffin 14 and Quinn Burns 12.

Griffin hit four free throws and Burns five in the second half to preserve the win.

As a team, Central was an impressive 24-for-31.

West was only 5-for-13 from the line, but knocked down eight 3-pointers.

Things are set up nicely for the Falcons, with a quasi-home game in a very familiar venue Thursday night at Wilmot.

"We have guys that work hard, we throw a lot at them, and they want to win," Hyllberg said. "We have a good combination of guards and bigs."

"Kids are the ones that win games. You have to have good players. You can have the best coaches in the world, but if you can't put the ball in the rim, you're not going to win games."