KENOSHA - Whether it's senior Jackson Wilhelmson splashing 3-pointers, quarterback of the football team/point junior guard LJ Dagen facilitating, or 6-foot-6 junior Manesseh “MJ” Stackhouse flying to the rim, there is no denying that Indian Trail is a team that oozes swagger.

Tons and tons of it.

But, now that the regular season is over, and playoff basketball is underway, there is no guarantee that a “fun” team is also a winning one.

Indian Trail finished the regular season with a record of 18-6, earning a No. 4 seed in a WIAA Division 1 Sectional. This afforded the Hawks the ever-so-elusive luxury of playing at home in the Regional rounds.

Again, this Indian Trail team has been very fun to watch this season, and there is a certain buzz around what Indian Trail staff and students call, “The Nest.”

Is this team ready to make a statement and run in the WIAA Tournament?

Swagger like us

The Hawks started their playoff season with a good-old-fashioned thumping of 13th-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski, 95-44, on Friday at Indian Trail High School.

With the win, the Hawks improved to 19-6 overall.

Head Coach Van Dyke is in his second year at the helm and knows this time of year you do not get rewarded for “putting up a good effort” or “running into a good team.”

It’s about win, or go home.

“The season prepares you for the second season, the playoffs," Van Dyke said. "We left some stuff on the table, and losing teaches you a lot. We have talked about this a lot, playing good this first weekend, and it’ll put us in the second weekend."

The Hawks had a learning experience last year that has carried with this team throughout the season. Last year in this round, Indian Trail had to match up with Southeast Conference foe Racine Case, a team which ultimately went on to play in Madison at the WIAA State Tournament, and even though the Hawks put up a good fight, they lost 75-61.

“There is no doubt, we don’t want our season to end anywhere else than the Kohl Center,” said a determined MJ Stackhouse after the game. “We remember what happened last year. So going into the season, it’s definitely something we took personally. It was a big motivator for us all season, and especially now.”

So, this time around, being able to host a regional semi-final and final is not taken lightly. There was a pretty good turnout Friday night from Indian Trail students, parents, and fans.

“I think it's a credit to our team. They do a good job of playing hard, a credit to how they prepare. It’s fun to come out and play in front of their family, there friends. It’s a big deal.”

We fly high

This game started with a few Jackson Wilhelmson 3-point baskets and a few MJ Stackhouse dunks to separate the Hawks and the Milwaukee Pulaski Rams early. Pulaski did have some good shooters on the court, but their size was just no match for Indian Trail.

Indian Trail was able to be very efficient on offense and racked up a 53-24 lead at halftime, with MJ Stackhouse, Jackson Wilhelmson, and senior Kaden Johnson all reaching double figures in scoring.

Indian Trail was able to give their starters about five more minutes of work before it turned into a running-clock contest with bench players.

Jackson Wilhelmson led the Hawks with 20 points, and Stackhouse added 18. Kaden Johnson also contributed 16 points for Indian Trail.

“That is a good thing, it means you're sharing the basketball, knocking down the basketball, and taking the right shots," VanDyke said.

With any deep tournament run, sometimes you have to find an unlikely source to score some points or add meaningful minutes, and Van Dyke is confident that it could literally be anybody off the bench.

“I was asked a similar question in December at the Carthage Classic Holiday tournament. An awesome part about coaching this team is that they are extremely selfless. It could be any one on any given night. And for sure it comes down to matchups. If a team is undersized we have a few posts who have played well. If they are a little oversized we have some quick guards on the bench that could surprise you. We see it in practice,” adds Van Dyke.

Indian Trail was able to finish the game with 12 players in the scoring column.

On to the next one

We learned last year that it only took a little lull or two to lose a game, and I think that that is our goal for tomorrow, to be focused for 36 minutes,” Van Dyke said about Saturday night's regional final matchup.

For anyone that loves the game of basketball, the first few weekends of March is undoubtedly the best time of the year, and the priceless memories of March Madness come back and can give butterflies to even the most determined of coaches and players.

“I was lucky enough to make it to a sectional final in back in my day," VanDyke added.

Rob played his high school ball with the Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts, a basketball power in recent years.

“But it’s hard to replicate and just get across how awesome that was to my 16, 17, 18 year old guys. It’s hard to understand that the moment goes quick while you're in it. When it’s done, it’s done. So it’s about being in the moment, playing in front of your friends and family. It’s really about them. We get a chance again to play tomorrow, and that’s the memory I am going to focus on now.”