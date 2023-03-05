Mannaseh "MJ" Stackhouse and the Indian Trail boys basketball team delivered a hot start to Saturday's WIAA Division 1 regional final at Kenosha.

The junior center scored 13 of his 24 points in the first half as the Hawks jumped out to a 32-24 halftime lead over Waukesha South. The team never looked back — winning 67-51.

The Hawks (20-6) saw stellar nights across the roster. Senior guards Jackson Wilhelmson and Kayden Johnson scored 18 and 14 points respectively over fifth-seeded Blackshirts (13-13).

The victory sends the fourth-seeded Hawks to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal where they face the tall task of playing the No. 1 seed, Kettle Moraine. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Mukwonago High School.

The Lasers (16-10) advanced to the sectional semifinal by taking out the Hawks' Southeast Conference foes Oak Creek (13-12) on Saturday, winning 56-50.

With a win Thursday, the Hawks could end up facing a familiar foe, Franklin (18-8), which is the 2 seed. The Sabers only beat the Hawks by four points a few weeks ago.

On Saturday night, Indian Trail continued their momentum from Friday's lopsided victory, this time on the defensive end.

"I thought it was a great team win," Indian Trail head coach Robert VanDyke said Sunday morning. "I'm proud of our kids and how they defended, shared the ball, and the effort they gave."

ST. JOSEPH 61, MILWAUKEE JUNEAU 46: The top-seeded Lancers are looking to make it to state for the first time in 20 years, and they're well on their way after a strong showing in Saturday's WIAA Division 4 regional final at Kenosha.

On Saturday night, the Lancers (16-10) cruised to a regional championship thanks to 21 points from both junior guard Eric Kenesie and senior forward Peter Stapleton.

Freshman guard Dominic Santarelli led the Lancers on the boards with eight rebounds while Kenesie dished out a team-high seven assists against the Pioneers (11-12).

St. Joseph advances to a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday at East Troy High School. The Lancers will battle No. 6 Williams Bay (17-9), which beat the No. 2 seed Horicon (16-10) 64-57 on Saturday night.

"Want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for back-to-back regional championships," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "Our boys played so hard and defended to win this regional championship game.

"I am so proud of their effort and how they honor God with their effort."