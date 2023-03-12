WHITEFISH BAY — The Kohler Blue Bombers threw the kitchen sink, the entire kitchen, the whole house, the neighborhood and seemingly all 2,120 residents of the village of Kohler at St. Joseph junior point guard Eric Kenesie Saturday afternoon in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final.

An ocean of fans smothered in blue — at least 100 roaring, active Blue Bombers students - flooded the large Whitefish Bay High School Fieldhouse with constant energy, Kohler senior Jalen Paul was talking mad smack and on the floor, Kohler used man-to-man, zones, full-court pressure and just about any combination of defense imaginable.

And none of it, and I mean NONE of it, worked.

Kenesie, a 6-foot-1, 175-point guard, quarterback and oldest of five, count 'em, five siblings, started the game with a 3-point play, ended the first half with a fadeaway, bank shot buzzer beater and maybe missed four or five times in a straight up Master class of basketball.

Eric poured in 42 points, a career high, effortlessly dished out 10 assists, snatched six steals, and most importantly snatched the Blue Bombers' soul from their collective body - over, and over, and over again, in a 77-68 victory that sends the St. Joseph Lancers to only their third state tournament in school history.

It's the first time St. Joseph (18-10) will play at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus since 2003, when the Lancers won it all.

Head coach Jose Garcia and assistant Kyle Clark were both starters on that championship squad.

And now, Kenesie carries on the winning legacy of family and faith at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

"Oh, it feels great," said a relieved Kenesie, who was being adored and celebrated by a group of little kids (some were his brothers) during a post-game interview on the court at Whitefish Bay Saturday after the game. "Last year coming up short, and then in football, too, we came up short. Now finally we get to go play in Madison. It's going to be so fun."

"Always trying to get my teammates involved first. If someone's open, I'll get them the ball, they're the first option. If I have an open shot, I'll take it, especially if it's close or we're down...I'll be the second option."

Kenesie made 14-of-21 shots, 11-for-14 from the line, including 7 of 8 to close out the victory late, and added 3-of-5 triples in the area's most impressive individual performance, by far, this season.

And he couldn't have picked a better time, with the Lancers' season on the line.

Back and forth early

Kenesie demonstrated he was the best option early and often Saturday, scoring 20 in the first half.

But 6-foot-2 guards Jalen Paul and Max Breitenbach were more than a handful for the Lancers. The Blue Bombers jumped out to a 14-5 lead thanks in part to the slashing and outside shooting of the dynamic duo, but the Lancers were quick to respond. Kenesie stepped up with several baskets to spark a 13-6 run, and Dominic Santarelli, who finished with 15 points, got going down low with tough, contested buckets.

Kohler fired back with three triples from Trey Keller, and suddenly a 9-4 run forced Garcia to call his first timeout of the game, with his team down 29-24.

It turns out this was the moment that changed the game for good and ultimately gave the Lancers the confidence and momentum they needed moving forward. The early intimidation factor of the raucous crowd and the pressure of the big stage was erased, all thanks to the defensive side of the ball.

There were only 3 minutes to play in the first half coming out of the timeout, but in the blink of an eye, St. Joseph got three straight steals and turned them into easy transition layups, and within about a minute held a slight lead at 30-29. Kenesie capped the 14-0 run to close the half with a leaping, fadeaway 3-pointer from a good 7 feet beyond the 3-point line, off glass, and the solid contingent of St. Joseph students who made the 1-hour drive erupted.

A St. Joseph player even made a gesture to the Kohler student section like, "We're here, and we got you."

No, he didn't actually say anything, but just that one big shot and the dominance with which the Lancers closed the first half unequivocally muted one of the loudest cheering sections most will ever see.

"We're going to go eat at Kopp's, and enjoy this victory as a family, as a team," Garcia said in the hallway after the game, flanked by his wife and kids. "Enjoy the moment. Worry about what's next Monday...Eric's a great player, he stepped up in the big moment we needed him to step up. I'm so proud of him."

"I haven't seen him play that well, but I know he's capable of it. I just think it's in him, it's in his instinct. We want to play through what we want to do, and get what we want to get. When he tries to take over a game, as he did today, that's just in him. It's something that you admire about great players."

Garcia said his critical timeout late in the first half was about who wants it more, and he "may have got on them about not rebounding." He added that they talked about stepping up the defensive intensity to the "highest level."

"It's a game of runs," he added. "They started pressuring us in the second half. I knew we took their best punch in the first half. It was a matter of calming down and executing on both defense and offense."

Just as fast as St. Joseph seemed to take control of the game with its offensive flurry, the Blue Bombers only needed three and a half minutes to cut the Lancer lead to 40-36 thanks to 11 "third quarter" points by Reece Breitenbach, who finished with 19 total. The 7-2 run increased to a 14-5 run, the game was now tied, 43-43, and St. Joseph was in trouble.

A crucial call

Tied at 46-46, a referee's decision made a huge impact on this game, and it helped seal Kohler's fate.

St. Joseph guard Jamire Davis caught a full-court pass from Kenesie and was all alone. Davis gave a ball fake, sending Paul high into the air, and Davis then went up for the shot, under-cutting Paul and sending him crashing to the floor. The two teams got in each other's faces a bit with some jawing, and the whistle blew.

Technical foul.

Jalen Paul.

The passionate Blue Bomber, their best player who led the way with 21 points, had been talking all game, but honestly it was all in the spirit of competition and the desire to go to state, nothing you wouldn't see at any other high school basketball game. And the refs weren't calling anything.

But this particular time, it meant four free throws and possession, and though the Lancers almost blew it, once again Kenesie was simply not going to be denied.

Davis missed both foul shots, and Kenesie added a third consecutive miss, and the Blue Bomber faithful started to rumble with taunts, chants and cheers. It was still only a 47-46 St. Joe's advantage, no big deal.

Kenesie had other ideas, calmly taking his time to set up the offense, work the ball around and tire out the Kohler defense, before draining a back-breaking 3-pointer from the right wing.

This sparked St. Joe's, which proceeded on an 8-1 run thanks to a hanging-in-the-air Peter Stapleton's lay-in (he had 14 points) and another bucket in the paint by Kenesie. All of a sudden, in only a matter of seconds, it was 53-47 Lancers with 9:47 to play, a ton of time, but the game seemed over.

St. Joseph maintained a six or seven-point lead the rest of the way, thanks to Kenesie's 11 late points, including 7-of-8 free throws.

Up 68-62, simply trying to milk the clock, Kenesie made an errant pass that was deflected and stolen, but a Kohler pass ahead to an open, streaking teammate for an easy layup was too far and bounced out of bounds.

Turnover.

This seemed to be the Blue Bombers' last, best chance to potentially spark a final run because Paul nearly got the ball and scored it, and with his leaping ability, a big-time slam dunk would've blown the roof off the Whitefish Bay Fieldhouse.

Instead, Kenesie dribbled the ball in the final seconds before tossing it high into the air before jumping around the court, chest-bumping teammates and sharing a touching hug with his mother Jenny, the school's athletic director and team's assistant coach.

A lot of heart

"We all play so hard, I mean, every single play, we're all 100 percent on the floor, everyone's got so much heart," Kenesie said. "It doesn't matter if we're up 20 or down 20. That's what's special about our team. From the starters to every bench player, everyone plays with intensity."

Garcia said that unflappable will to win drove the Lancers in the final 10 minutes, when they essentially put the game away.

And free throws helped.

The aforementioned 7-of-8 free throws by Kenesie to close out the game were the team's only free throws in the second half.

Not only did Kenesie have the skills and talent to not get the ball stolen from him in the final minutes, he had the presence of mind to know he's a good, clutch free throw shooter, and if he kept it in his hands Kohler would have no choice but to put him on the line.

"We teach patience, time and spacing," Garcia added. "Our discipline, we got what we wanted, we got those buckets inside. When Eric got opportunities with the ball screen we run, he got into the paint effectively, dump it down or score. Going back defensively, getting stops, and I think that's why we pulled it off."

"The regular season was preparation. We win, or we learn. We are a close-knit family. And we honor God with our attitude and effort, and I think not only do we give 100 percent, we believe in each other and fight for each other."