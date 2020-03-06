You are the owner of this article.
WIAA Boys Basketball Playoff Scores
FRIDAY'S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION-1

(4) Bradford 46, (13) Racine Park 37

(2) Tremper 91, (15) Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67

(9) Indian Trail 87, (8) Milwaukee Hamilton 66

DIVISION-2

(4) Central 70, (5) Milton 57

DIVISION-3

(2) East Troy 68, (10) Shoreland Lutheran 57

DIVISION-4

(4) St. Joseph 74, (5) HOPE Christian 63

SATURDAY'S REGIONAL FINALS

All games at 7 p.m.

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION-1

(5) Muskego at (4) Bradford

(7) Franklin at (2) Tremper

(9) Indian Trail at (1) Racine Case

DIVISION-2

(4) Central at (1) Elkhorn

DIVISION-4

(4) St. Joseph at (1) Milwaukee Academy of Science

