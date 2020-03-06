WIAA Boys Basketball Playoff Scores
FRIDAY'S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION-1
(4) Bradford 46, (13) Racine Park 37
(2) Tremper 91, (15) Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67
(9) Indian Trail 87, (8) Milwaukee Hamilton 66
DIVISION-2
(4) Central 70, (5) Milton 57
DIVISION-3
(2) East Troy 68, (10) Shoreland Lutheran 57
DIVISION-4
(4) St. Joseph 74, (5) HOPE Christian 63
SATURDAY'S REGIONAL FINALS
All games at 7 p.m.
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION-1
(5) Muskego at (4) Bradford
(7) Franklin at (2) Tremper
(9) Indian Trail at (1) Racine Case
DIVISION-2
(4) Central at (1) Elkhorn
DIVISION-4
(4) St. Joseph at (1) Milwaukee Academy of Science