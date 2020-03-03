WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Scores

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION-2
Jefferson 75, Wilmot 73
DIVISION-3
Shoreland Lutheran 55, Saint Francis 48
Greendale Martin Luther 103, Reuther 36
DIVISION-4
St. Joseph 95, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 31
Racine Lutheran 89, Christian Life 47
FRIDAY'S GAMES
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
All games at 7 p.m.
DIVISION-1
Racine Park at Bradford
Milwaukee Bradley Tech at Tremper
Indian Trail at Milwaukee Hamilton
DIVISION-2
Milton at Central
DIVISION-3
Shoreland Lutheran at East Troy
DIVISION-4
HOPE Christian at St. Joseph
Mike Johnson
Sports Editor
