You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Scores
View Comments

WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Scores

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION-2

Jefferson 75, Wilmot 73

DIVISION-3

Shoreland Lutheran 55, Saint Francis 48

Greendale Martin Luther 103, Reuther 36

DIVISION-4

St. Joseph 95, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 31

Racine Lutheran 89, Christian Life 47

FRIDAY'S GAMES

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

All games at 7 p.m.

DIVISION-1

Racine Park at Bradford

Milwaukee Bradley Tech at Tremper

Indian Trail at Milwaukee Hamilton

DIVISION-2

Milton at Central

DIVISION-3

Shoreland Lutheran at East Troy

DIVISION-4

HOPE Christian at St. Joseph

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 NFL mock draft: Three-round projections
Local Football

2020 NFL mock draft: Three-round projections

Time to shuffle the deck. The NFL scouting combine is in full swing with the prospects gearing up for on-field drills to close out the week. We're three weeks away from free agency altering (or solidifying) team needs. It's as good a time as any to deviate from the path I've been laying out for the past four months and exercise my imagination to formulate an alternative theory. ___ THE ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics