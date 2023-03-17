MADISON — They may not be the second coming of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, but the Luther High School boys basketball duo of Gabe Huelskamp and Synclair Byus sure looked the part Thursday night.

Luther was cruising over the team's WIAA Division 4 state semifinal opponent Whitehall when Bys and Huelskamp gave just a glimpse of how deep and talented the Knights are.

Huelskamp stole the ball, got it out on the fast break to Byus and it was showtime.

Byus tossed the ball gently off the backboard for Huelskamp, and the 6-foot-6 skywalker leaped and slammed home a pretty, two-handed alley-oop.

That's how much fun the Knights were having Thursday night, only about one hour after St. Joseph junior point guard Eric Kenesie made history.

Kenesie, the unquestioned leader for the Lancers, was unstoppable everywhere on the floor in a 51-point virtuoso performance.

"It means a lot to me, having that record, but what really hits me is going on and playing for a chance to win a state championship," Kenesie said. "Us winning just lifts us all up."

Kenesie has especially enjoyed this experience with his mom, Jennifer, the school's athletic director and team's assistant coach. She is kind of known for her intense motivation on the sidelines, especially her guidance for Eric, the oldest of six kids.

Jennifer was a star player in her own right and played Division 1 college basketball at Louisville, a traditional college basketball power.

"She gets a little crazy sometimes, but it's because she loves me and wants the best for me," Kenesie added. "I know that, but sometimes she does get a little crazy. Overall, I know she trusts me and knows what's best for me, that's why she gets a little crazy. She knows I can be stupid sometimes, so she's trying to keep me in place a little bit."

Famous alum Van Exel sends a message

In the WIAA boys basketball state tournament's 107-year history (1916), no other player had scored more than 46 (John Diener, Cedarburg, 2017), and Kenesie now holds that distinct record.

The buzz around the Lancers is so big, former NBA All-Star and St. Joseph graduate Nick Van Exel, who starred for the Lancers in the early 1990s, even sent the team a video of some of his old footage.

"I got emotional the win before this," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said after Thursday's win. "It's a blessing. I was processing it, just to be a player to come to state and be a coach and have them experience what I experienced, I'll never forget my experience here as a player. It means a lot to me. It's beautiful."

St. Joseph’s (19-10) championship game will be on WMLW (Channel 49) at 12:45 p.m., and it will be a tough matchup against Luther (27-2).

You can listen on the radio to Kenosha's own WLIP AM 1050, and follow live updates online at www.kenoshanews.com, along with social media updates by Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk @mikeramczyk17.

Countless media outlets were on hand to witness Kenesie's epic scoring extravaganza Thursday night, and all Wisconsin basketball eyes will be on the Luther-St. Joe's battle Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

The game follows the Division 5 title game, which starts at 11:05 a.m., and the Lancers' game will begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of the D5 game.

Luther is really good

Paul Bradshaw, the coach of top-seeded Saint Mary Catholic, told a reporter Thursday night after his team's loss to St. Joe's that he thought Luther should've been the No. 1 seed.

Due to a rule change, though, the WIAA state tournament is now seeded by computer rankings, which mostly use a specific algorithm that emphasizes overall records and opponents' records.

The 26-2 Zephyrs had a few more impressive wins than Luther, who's really only beaten the smaller schools in the Coulee Conference, located out west near La Crosse.

St. Mary Catholic had a 40-point win over Racine Prairie on its resume, but it turns out Prairie's top two players missed most of the second half of that game due to foul trouble. Obviously, computer rankings cannot account for these real-life scenarios.

That's why the Lancers' seed of #4, the "last" of the four D4 teams here at the Kohl Center this weekend, is so misleading.

With the county's player of the year, Kenesie, tearing it up with 93 combined points in his last two games, special athletes like Peter Stapleton, Dominic Santarelli (a Louisville University baseball recruit and he's only a freshman), Jamire Davis and others, St. Joseph isn't your average 19-10 team. And they showed that Thursday night and in five playoff games.

The Lancers are able to "flip the switch" whenever they want, changing defensive looks, applying full-court or half-court defensive pressure, and pushing the basketball ahead on lightning-quick fast breaks.

Sure, Luther looked just as dominant as Kenesie and the Lancers Thursday, but what separates the Knights is size.

Luther's best player is 6-foot-7, and while Stapleton and the Santarelli brothers (Dom and Tommy) play bigger than their height, they're still only 6-foot-3 or shorter.

Nobody in the Lancers' regular rotation stands taller than 6-3, and guarding Luther big man Logan Bahr could be an issue.

Bahr scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds Thursday.

Speed vs. Size

Senior Isaiah Schwichtenberg, a 6-foot-4 guard, hit 8-of-10 shots and led the Knights with 19 points. Six-foot senior Kodi Miller, the team's leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, added 16 points.

However, nobody on the Knights can hang with Kenesie, who will be the best player on the floor.

If Luther can control the paint, though, it will have a chance. Schwichtenberg and high riser Huelskamp each had two blocked shots Thursday, so Kenesie won't just easily get to the rim.

Fair warning, Saint Mary Catholic had better size, too, and guys that were long and waiting at the rim for Kenesie.

He found his way around them: every single time.

It will be a battle of most likely the division's best player against another team with more size than the scrappy, defensive-minded Lancers.

Another instant classic is in store.

"Believe, believe, believe," Garcia said. "Every day. It's about believing, and we've preached it all year. I want the boys to celebrate the win, but it's on to the next game. I'm enjoying, but at the end of the day it's back to work. We got to try to win the state championship."