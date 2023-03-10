EAST TROY — The top-seeded St. Joseph boys basketball team (17-10) has been on a tear as of the late, and that continued Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 Sectional Semifinal against sixth-seeded Williams Bay (17-10).

Much like the Lancers did last year to the Bulldogs in the postseason, they dominated early, often and always, blowing out the Bay, 69-35.

The Lancers will face off against Kohler (21-6) 7 p.m. Saturday at Whitefish Bay High School for a shot at a WIAA Division 4 Sectional Championship and ultimately a chance to compete with the some of the best at the WIAA Boys Basketball Championships, which are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison, home of the Wisconsin Badgers.

“I felt like we executed properly and we prepared well,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “We defended and that’s what makes us so good. We executed defensively, we held them to 35 points and that was a heck of an effort by our boys.”

St. Joseph junior guard Erik Kenesie opened the game with a short-range jumper. Williams Bay senior Owen King quickly responded with a layup on the other end to quickly tie things up less than a minute into the game.

But Kenesie got another bucket before senior Jack McTernan drained a 3-ball from the top of the key to make it a 7-2 Lancers advantage early in the contest.

Williams Bay senior Kelton Randall, who finished with six 3-pointers and scored 18 of his team’s 35 points, converted his first 3-point make of the game to briefly cut the lead down to two.

Off and running

Following that 3-ball from Randall, the Lancers were off and running.

Senior Peter Stapleton converted on a bucket from the baseline and immediately followed it up with another field goal before freshman Dominic Santarelli got one to fall from down low in the post to make it a 13-7 ball game.

That 6-0 scoring run by the Lancers was just the beginning.

After a bucket from Williams Bay senior Elian Valadez, St. Joseph doubled it up by going on a 12-0 run that was capped off by a steal and fast-break layup from Kenesie to stretch the lead to 25-7 with around five and a half minutes left to play in the first half.

Following a timeout from the Williams Bay sideline, King drained a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs, but the Lancer offense continued its impressive showing. They closed out the final five minutes by outscoring Williams Bay 9-3 on a pair of free throws by junior Tommy Santarelli, a bucket from Stapleton, and a buzzer beating 3-pointer from McTernan to head into the locker room with a 20-point 34-14 lead.

Kenesie scored the first four points for his team in the second half prior to a pair of field goals from Stapleton and junior Lowell Werlinger.

The lead was increased to 22 points following another bucket from Dominic Santarelli and Kenesie, who got his own rebound off a miss and laid it in from the baseline.

Defense wins championships

While the Lancers' offense was unstoppable in the game, scoring 34 and 35 points in each half, respectively, their defense was even more impressive throughout.

They closed out the final 10 minutes of the game on a 19-7 run to earn the 34-point victory to now only be one win away from earning a spot in the Division 4 state tournament, where they would have to win two games, Thursday and Saturday, in Madison to win their first state championship since 2003.

If the Lancers continue to play their shut-down defense like they have, outscoring their opposing teams by a total of 52 points in three playoff games so far, Garcia is confident his team we’ll be making a trip the Kohl Center in Madison next weekend.

The Lancers won by 3, then 15, now 34 points.

Will they come back down to Earth against Kohler, a team that upset No. 2 Saint Mary's Springs (ranked #4 in the state in D4) and beat Valders Thursday night. Valders upset top-seeded Howards Grove, which is ranked #2 in the state in Division 4, according to Wissports.net.

“Defense wins championships and that’s our culture here,” Garcia said. “As long as we take care of it on the defensive end, everything will fall into place. That’s what we teach and that’s what we preach. We just have to go in there locked in, give maximum effort and do our job on the defensive end.”