WIAA delays decision on spring sports

In a special meeting held Thursday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to cancel the 2020 annual meeting and to delay any decisions on the continuation or cancellation of the spring sports seasons and tournaments.

According to a statement released Thursday, "Responding to a report by the chair of the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee, the Board exercised its authority to make emergency decisions afforded by the membership's Constitution to cancel the Annual Meeting scheduled for April 22. The decision is in response to the concern and efforts to prevent and control the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19.

"... Given the directives of Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services, and after lengthy discussion, the Board decided to postpone any decision to cancel the spring sports seasons and the spring State Tournament Series until a later date. This position is consistent with the current state and local guidelines, as well as advice from the Sports Medical Advisory Committee. A clearer position may unfold as developments arise and new information becomes available. The WIAA will continue to follow the directives and guidance of state health and governmental officials pertaining to the outbreak."