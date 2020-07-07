WIAA: Not spending 'any serious staff time and discussion' on moving sports or flipping seasons

Some other states have brought up the idea of moving fall sports to the spring due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Clark was asked by the Wisconsin State Journal about the WIAA’s stance on the topic after a social media discussion began due to a report Sunday on Twitter that indicated the WIAA was considering a plan to move boys and girls track and field from the spring to the fall and shift football, girls and boys volleyball and boys soccer from the fall to the spring.

A few athletic directors in the Madison area reached Monday said they hadn’t heard of or been part of any such WIAA discussions about flipping sports.

“I personally have not heard any support for switching seasons as we aim to serve all athletes through education-based athletics, not just certain sports or programs,” Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in an email. “So, from a purpose standpoint, I do not see that as an appropriate alternative and have not heard it get any traction, but all options are on the table at the WIAA and all groups are trying to think outside the box to provide programming for all of our students.”