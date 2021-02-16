WIAA sectional field set for girls basketball

The Indian Trail, Wilmot and St. Joseph girls basketball teams each claimed a WIAA regional title in their respective divisions last weekend.
With the playoff field reduced due to opt-outs, the regionals were tightened and very localized. So after 16 regional champions were crowned in each division, the WIAA on Sunday re-seeded them all for sectionals, with four sectionals in each division.
The sectional semifinals are on Thursday, with the sectional finals scheduled for Saturday.
Here's a glance at how the sectional brackets line up for the three remaining county teams:
Division-1
Indian Trail drew the No. 4 seed in its sectional and will play at top-seeded Franklin in a semifinal.
The Hawks (8-3) have won five straight and six of their last seven. They defeated Racine Case, 65-16, and Bradford, 56-41, to win their regional.
The Sabers (13-5) have won three straight and eight of their last nine. They defeated South Milwaukee, 67-48, in the regional semifinals before upsetting rival Oak Creek, 55-51, in the regional finals. The Knights were ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in he final state coaches poll.
The teams met back on Jan. 12 at Franklin, which was Indian Trail's season opener. The Sabers won, 72-24.
The winner plays either second-seeded Germantown or third-seeded Beaver Dam on Saturday for the sectional title.
Division-2
Wilmot drew the No. 4 seed and has a tall task in the semifinal at top-seeded Reedsburg, ranked No. 3 in Division-2 in the final state coaches poll.
The Panthers (12-10) lost six straight games to conclude the regular season but bounced back in a big way during regionals with a 71-51 win over Delavan-Darien and a 69-48 defeat of Whitewater.
In the semifinal win over the Comets, freshman McKenna Johnson broke her own single-game program scoring record with 40 points, including 32 in the first half.
Reedsburg is 17-1 after downing Baraboo, 67-36, and Waupun, 55-34, in regionals.
The winner advances to play either second-seeded McFarland or third-seeded Jefferson in Saturday's sectional final.
Division-4
St. Joseph is the No. 3 seed and travels to play at second-seeded Fennimore in the semifinal.
The Lancers (12-8) defeated Racine Prairie, 55-42, and Milwaukee Academy of Science, 66-57, in the regionals. They've won five straight and six of their last seven.
Fennimore is 14-8 and is riding a 12-game winning streak after beating Boscobel, 56-25, and Riverdale, 54-38, in regionals.
The winner will face either fourth-seeded Waterloo or top-seeded Mineral Point on Saturday for the sectional title. Mineral Point was ranked No. 5 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.