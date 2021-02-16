 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA sectional field set for girls basketball
View Comments
alert
High School Girls Basketball

WIAA sectional field set for girls basketball

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

The Indian Trail, Wilmot and St. Joseph girls basketball teams each claimed a WIAA regional title in their respective divisions last weekend.

With the playoff field reduced due to opt-outs, the regionals were tightened and very localized. So after 16 regional champions were crowned in each division, the WIAA on Sunday re-seeded them all for sectionals, with four sectionals in each division.

The sectional semifinals are on Thursday, with the sectional finals scheduled for Saturday.

Here's a glance at how the sectional brackets line up for the three remaining county teams:

Division-1

Indian Trail drew the No. 4 seed in its sectional and will play at top-seeded Franklin in a semifinal.

The Hawks (8-3) have won five straight and six of their last seven. They defeated Racine Case, 65-16, and Bradford, 56-41, to win their regional.

The Sabers (13-5) have won three straight and eight of their last nine. They defeated South Milwaukee, 67-48, in the regional semifinals before upsetting rival Oak Creek, 55-51, in the regional finals. The Knights were ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in he final state coaches poll.

The teams met back on Jan. 12 at Franklin, which was Indian Trail's season opener. The Sabers won, 72-24.

The winner plays either second-seeded Germantown or third-seeded Beaver Dam on Saturday for the sectional title.

Division-2

Wilmot drew the No. 4 seed and has a tall task in the semifinal at top-seeded Reedsburg, ranked No. 3 in Division-2 in the final state coaches poll.

The Panthers (12-10) lost six straight games to conclude the regular season but bounced back in a big way during regionals with a 71-51 win over Delavan-Darien and a 69-48 defeat of Whitewater.

In the semifinal win over the Comets, freshman McKenna Johnson broke her own single-game program scoring record with 40 points, including 32 in the first half.

Reedsburg is 17-1 after downing Baraboo, 67-36, and Waupun, 55-34, in regionals.

The winner advances to play either second-seeded McFarland or third-seeded Jefferson in Saturday's sectional final.

Division-4

St. Joseph is the No. 3 seed and travels to play at second-seeded Fennimore in the semifinal.

The Lancers (12-8) defeated Racine Prairie, 55-42, and Milwaukee Academy of Science, 66-57, in the regionals. They've won five straight and six of their last seven.

Fennimore is 14-8 and is riding a 12-game winning streak after beating Boscobel, 56-25, and Riverdale, 54-38, in regionals.

The winner will face either fourth-seeded Waterloo or top-seeded Mineral Point on Saturday for the sectional title. Mineral Point was ranked No. 5 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ryan Braun: 'I'm not currently interested in playing'
Baseball

Ryan Braun: 'I'm not currently interested in playing'

  • Updated

Ryan Braun, Milwaukee's all-time home run leader, who became a free agent in October, has not announced his retirement, saying he is "continuing to work out and stay in shape" and "will continue to regularly stay in touch with the Brewers."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert