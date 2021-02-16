WIAA sectional field set for girls basketball

The Indian Trail, Wilmot and St. Joseph girls basketball teams each claimed a WIAA regional title in their respective divisions last weekend.

With the playoff field reduced due to opt-outs, the regionals were tightened and very localized. So after 16 regional champions were crowned in each division, the WIAA on Sunday re-seeded them all for sectionals, with four sectionals in each division.

The sectional semifinals are on Thursday, with the sectional finals scheduled for Saturday.

Here's a glance at how the sectional brackets line up for the three remaining county teams:

Division-1

Indian Trail drew the No. 4 seed in its sectional and will play at top-seeded Franklin in a semifinal.

The Hawks (8-3) have won five straight and six of their last seven. They defeated Racine Case, 65-16, and Bradford, 56-41, to win their regional.

The Sabers (13-5) have won three straight and eight of their last nine. They defeated South Milwaukee, 67-48, in the regional semifinals before upsetting rival Oak Creek, 55-51, in the regional finals. The Knights were ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in he final state coaches poll.