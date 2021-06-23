WIAA state soccer berth a reality for Red Devils

The reality of the situation in front of his team hit home Wednesday when Bradford girls soccer coach David Naylor picked up his mail.
Inside were tickets for Thursday’s WIAA Division-1 State Tournament — and they weren’t for seats in the Uihlein Soccer Park bleachers.
Nope. Those were for participants.
Bradford made those tickets a reality last week with a 2-1 win over defending state champion Muskego in the sectional final to earn its place in the state field for the first time since 2010 and the fifth time in school history.
The Red Devils (13-2) drew the fourth seed in the state field and face off with top-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels (15-1-1) in one of two semifinal games Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Kohler Engine Field at Uihlein.
DSHA closed the regular season as the top-ranked Division-1 team in the wissports.net poll.
The other semifinal pits second-seeded and second-ranked Hudson and third-seeded Kettle Moraine, also at 1 p.m. The winners play for the state title Thursday night at 7 p.m. on the Kohler Field.
Naylor said in a telephone interview Wednesday that the days following the sectional final win had played out about exactly as he thought they would.
After such a tough battle with Muskego, he knew it would take some time for his team to recover.
“Any time you play the previous state champion, that game is just at a whole different level than you’re used to,” Naylor said. “The girls left everything out there, and we expected kind of a rough start to the week (as they) emotionally and physically recovered.
“But each day, it’s gotten bigger and bigger. Today I got the tickets from the state, so it makes it real. Your name is printed on something, and it just makes it really. It’s super exciting right now, and it’s a feeling I’m glad the girls get a chance to be part of.”
Deep history
DSHA brings with it an impressive track record, and Naylor knows the challenge that faces his team. The Holy Angels lost to Muskego in the state title game in 2019. The global pandemic wiped out last year’s state tournament.
The Holy Angels, which has four state titles to their credit, won the Greater Metro Classic Conference title with a perfect 8-0 record and have outscored their opponents this year 72-13.
Leading the way for DSHA are Rachael Janes (sr., forward) with 18 goals and one assist, Anna Sikorski (fr., forward) with eight goals and 16 assists, Sofia Miranda (jr., forward) with nine goals and six assists, Ahnna Faust (so., midfielder) with nine goals and five assists and Jane Martin (sr., forward) with eight goals and two assists.
“They play quick, they play direct, they have a deep bench, and every player is a high-level talent,” Naylor said. “For us, it’s about matching their energy level and their pace early on.
“Like us, they run more of an advanced formation. We run a 3-5-2, and they run what looks like a 4-3-3, so some advanced tactical kind of mind games back and forth between coaches, too. I’m excited to coach against such a good coach (Kevin Roethe) and such a good team.”
Bradford, which has outscored its opponents, 80-17, is led by junior midfielder Kate Brown, who enters the tournament with 33 goals and 13 assists.
Senior forward Riley Strelow is next with 15 goals and seven assists, followed by senior midfielder Mia Prince (10 goals, 10 assists), sophomore midfielder Anna Seymour (four goals, 13 assists) and junior midfielder Leah Klemp(five goals, six assists).
Also among the leaders are sophomore forward Haley Christianson (four goals, six assists) and junior forward Hannah Tenuta (four goals, four assists).
“It’s not one of those teams where the leading scorer is just dominating all your stats,” Naylor said. “(Brown) has 10 assists in the last six games, so the more (opponents) have covered her, the more open everybody else has been.
“In the playoffs, she has been the majority goal scorer, but we have a lot of dangerous weapons. So it’s about getting them out early. We can’t surrender a goal early, and we need to score early. That’s how you beat a team like (DSHA). Momentum is going to be key. We either have to match their energy level and keep it as close as possible or score early.”
Defensively, Bradford sophomore goalie Madeline Brown has logged 1,251 minutes in 15 games and has 68 saves. Senior Alyssa Vogel has played in five games and has five saves.
Naylor said he didn’t feel like the regular-season schedule helped his team as much for the postseason, as the Red Devils weren’t able to play many nonconference opponents because of the pandemic.
But the level of soccer definitely increased in the playoffs, which he hopes has prepared his team for what’s next.
“The difficulty level has ramped up every game, and I think that game against Muskego taught us what it’s going to take to compete against Divine Savior, Kettle Moraine and Hudson,” he said. “They’re all top-level teams. It’s a different level for us, but we’ve really risen each game to kind of match (that).”
Mental preparation
Not only does Bradford have the physical challenge in front of it with a high-quality opponent, but Naylor and his assistant coaches need to get their team to relax in a big-game atmosphere.
But Naylor, who is in his 12th year at the helm, is confident the Red Devils will be good to go on that front as well.
The team already has implemented visualization and breathing activities into its daily preparations, and Naylor hopes that will pay dividends Thursday.
“We started that in the playoffs,” he said. “Since then, the girls have been pretty calm. They’re probably the most well-connected team we’ve had. They love each other, they play for each other, and there’s no attitudes or divas on the team. They’re really doing a good job of helping each other.
“As a coach, it’s been great. I haven’t been doing a lot of keeping them calm. They do a lot of it themselves.”
And for Naylor, he plans to enjoy everything this state journey has to offer.
He was on the sidelines the last time Bradford advanced in 2010 — ironically enough against DSHA that year as well — which was the fourth straight trip in four seasons.
“When I came to Bradford, they had already gone to state three years in a row, so that first team was kind of built for me,” Naylor said. “I just had to come and guide that team. This has been even more of a powerful feeling, because this is a team I built myself.
“They’re all players (who) I’ve been their only coach, so it has a new, special meaning. It feels like my team, finally. ... It really proves to (the coaches) that our coaching style is paying off.”