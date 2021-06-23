WIAA state soccer berth a reality for Red Devils

“They play quick, they play direct, they have a deep bench, and every player is a high-level talent,” Naylor said. “For us, it’s about matching their energy level and their pace early on.

“Like us, they run more of an advanced formation. We run a 3-5-2, and they run what looks like a 4-3-3, so some advanced tactical kind of mind games back and forth between coaches, too. I’m excited to coach against such a good coach (Kevin Roethe) and such a good team.”

Bradford, which has outscored its opponents, 80-17, is led by junior midfielder Kate Brown, who enters the tournament with 33 goals and 13 assists.

Senior forward Riley Strelow is next with 15 goals and seven assists, followed by senior midfielder Mia Prince (10 goals, 10 assists), sophomore midfielder Anna Seymour (four goals, 13 assists) and junior midfielder Leah Klemp(five goals, six assists).

Also among the leaders are sophomore forward Haley Christianson (four goals, six assists) and junior forward Hannah Tenuta (four goals, four assists).

“It’s not one of those teams where the leading scorer is just dominating all your stats,” Naylor said. “(Brown) has 10 assists in the last six games, so the more (opponents) have covered her, the more open everybody else has been.