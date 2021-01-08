Wilmot among wrestling teams to benefit from WIAA's move to increase size of meets

Johnson held a bag of what he called “Churro balls,” a treat given to him by a teammate’s mom after the match.

“They’re amazing,” he joked.

Energy, camaraderie remain

Nice gestures like snacks after meets and collaborating to roll up the mats and put them away after the event Thursday night made up for the fact that seating is still limited to two fans per student-athlete, making deafening student sections and packed houses a thing of yesteryear at the moment.

Hopkins was certainly pumped up himself after the Panthers got their first win.

“Every single match, we keep getting better and better,” he said. “It feels good. Big shoes to fill from John Watson — it’s difficult filling in for a great coach, but I have great assistant coaches around me. Jade Gribble has been a great mentor for me. He and I are on the phone texting and chatting pretty often. He wants to move wrestling forward.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for me to step up after coaching for Watson last year. We have a solid foundation and tradition built.”

Hopkins concluded with thoughts on the pandemic-altered season, where the Panthers have been lucky to compete.