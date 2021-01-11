Wilmot Co-op gymnastics program thriving, but looking at uncertain future

“This is our second meet, and we travel with Burlington everywhere,” Miller said. “We share practice space and busing, and we rent this space as a co-op.

“It’s a very high score for this early. At state, we got a 144 last year. I’m not going to say this is going to last forever, but I like how the girls are getting this confidence boost.”

Miller said Bronson now has a double-back on floor, while Murphy now has a two-and-a-half on floor and a double-back on bars. Murphy also has a new skill on vault, the Yurchenko.

“We also have a new girl, Leeza, who’s a great asset to our team,” Miller said. “We’re slowly trying to get her vault back and hopefully bars.”

Also, Pye had a big day. She nailed her series on the beam and excelled on floor, Miller added.

“After this year, we won’t have Karcher, so hopefully Wilmot will lend us some space,” Miller said. “Next year, whatever gym we decide to use, we’re still all going to be together, because we share the equipment.

“Not just one co-op is going to buy all new equipment. It’s so expensive.”