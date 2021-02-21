Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team headed back to state

After a state runner-up finish last season, the Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team is headed back to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament.
The Panthers posted a team score of 145.75 to claim first place Saturday in a Division-1 sectional at Hartford, edging out Badger/Burlington's 143.425 for the title.
By finishingfirst and second, both teams advanced to the State Team Tournament on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Additionally, the top five individuals in each event and the all-around qualified for the State Individual Tournament, also scheduled for Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
The Kenosha Combined team, which didn't compete in the team standings, joined Wilmot in sending competitors to the individual field at state.
In the all-around, Kenosha senior Maggie Losch placed second with a score of 37.175, behind only Mequon Homestead sophomore Maggie Pokorny's 37.2.
Wilmot junior Annie Murphy (37.125) and Wilmot senior Jadyn Pye (37.025) placed third and fourth, respectively, and also qualified for state in the all-around.
On the balance beam, Kenosha senior Grace Corcoran won the sectional title with a 9.25, while Losch placed fourth (9.275) and Wilmot sophomore Leeza Patterson was fifth (9.25).
In the floor exercise, Pye was first (9.65), Murphy was second (9.55), Losch placed third (9.525) and Patterson was fourth (9.425).
On the uneven bars, Pye finished third (9.175) and Losch was fourth (9.1).
And in the vault, Murphy took first (9.45), Pye was fourth (9.3) and Losch placed fifth (9.275).