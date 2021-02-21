Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team headed back to state

After a state runner-up finish last season, the Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team is headed back to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament.

The Panthers posted a team score of 145.75 to claim first place Saturday in a Division-1 sectional at Hartford, edging out Badger/Burlington's 143.425 for the title.

By finishingfirst and second, both teams advanced to the State Team Tournament on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Additionally, the top five individuals in each event and the all-around qualified for the State Individual Tournament, also scheduled for Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

The Kenosha Combined team, which didn't compete in the team standings, joined Wilmot in sending competitors to the individual field at state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the all-around, Kenosha senior Maggie Losch placed second with a score of 37.175, behind only Mequon Homestead sophomore Maggie Pokorny's 37.2.

Wilmot junior Annie Murphy (37.125) and Wilmot senior Jadyn Pye (37.025) placed third and fourth, respectively, and also qualified for state in the all-around.