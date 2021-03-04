Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team reflects on quest for state title

Miller has developed a culture where the athletes have the freedom to try new moves and not be afraid to fail. They won't be "benched" or anything.

This helped in particular on the bars.

"Bars has been our weakest event out of them all," Miller said. "However, I just wanted them to do whatever they could to get through their routines without any regrets.

"Malia's routine was by far her best bar routine I have seen all season. Jadyn's face at the end of her routine said it all with nailing that first-place spot with a 9.5. Annie, of course, has always been talented, and even with her deduction managed to still get that 9.05 that we needed.

"The girls got the job done."

Next, it was time for Patterson to shine on the beam.

"Beam is always a make-or-break moment for teams," Miller said. "... Leeza and Annie nailed it with their routines. I was so proud of our newcomer Leeza for qualifying and placing for this event."

The floor exercise, meanwhile, allowed the girls to play their favorite music, dance and just have fun. The Panthers did it all with smiles from ear to ear.