Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team reflects on quest for state title

Always expect the unexpected.
The Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team, which includes athletes from Wilmot, Union Grove and Williams Bay (WUW), will never forget this.
Not after Saturday's life-changing performance.
WUW entered the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln with the only expectation being to have fun and let the results just happen.
The team got a lot more that that.
The Panthers scored a 145 for the second week in a row with a 145.8, besting Hartland Arrowhead and friendly rival Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger to capture the team state title.
It's the first team gymnastics state title in school history. WUW finished second in 2020.
Additionally, Wilmot senior Jadyn Pye and Williams Bay junior Annie Murphy won individual state titles on the uneven bars and in the floor exercise, respectively, while Murphy placed second and Pye was sixth in the all-around.
Co-ops split
It was only two years ago that WUW coach Jordin Miller and Murphy were members of the Burlington/Badger/Wilmot (BBW) gymnastics team.
A few months after BBW finished second at the 2019 State Tournament, it was broken into Burlington/Lake Geneva and WUW based on enrollment in an effort to find competitive balance.
Williams Bay senior Malia Bronson said two weeks ago she didn't want to get into how hard it's been adjusting to the changes, as she also shined for BBW.
But now, Bronson, Miller and Murphy at least can take solace that area gymnastics is alive and well and isn't going anywhere, despite concerns for the future.
"There were some nerves for the girls," Miller said Tuesday of Saturday's state title-winning performance. "Knowing that they got the highest score out of all the sectionals for teams that can qualify, they knew there was a chance. Our rotation being vault, bars, beam, floor couldn't have been better."
In the vault, Miller praised the performances of senior Hannah Clark and sophomore Leeza Patterson, who finished fifth on the beam and sixth in the floor exercise in the individual competition.
But it was Murphy and Pye who led the the team in the vault.
"Jadyn and Annie were the powerhouses," Miller said. "Jadyn has really stepped up in this event by making it very consistent and powerful. Annie has always had the energy behind her vaults, it was just the control.
"However, her vaults really showed her strength with managing that sixth-place spot."
Pleasant surprises
There were even some pleasant surprises.
Miller has developed a culture where the athletes have the freedom to try new moves and not be afraid to fail. They won't be "benched" or anything.
This helped in particular on the bars.
"Bars has been our weakest event out of them all," Miller said. "However, I just wanted them to do whatever they could to get through their routines without any regrets.
"Malia's routine was by far her best bar routine I have seen all season. Jadyn's face at the end of her routine said it all with nailing that first-place spot with a 9.5. Annie, of course, has always been talented, and even with her deduction managed to still get that 9.05 that we needed.
"The girls got the job done."
Next, it was time for Patterson to shine on the beam.
"Beam is always a make-or-break moment for teams," Miller said. "... Leeza and Annie nailed it with their routines. I was so proud of our newcomer Leeza for qualifying and placing for this event."
The floor exercise, meanwhile, allowed the girls to play their favorite music, dance and just have fun. The Panthers did it all with smiles from ear to ear.
"Floor is where I think all the girls can shine and really have fun," Miller said. "Hannah, Leeza, Malia, Jadyn and Annie all gave their best performances. Some had their personal bests and all the while had the times of their lives."
All-around competition
At individual state, a separate event held at the same place Saturday, Murphy and Pye brought home podium finishes. Miller talked about how they succeeded in the individual all-around competition.
"I think Annie Murphy, who was determined from the very start, had an amazing individual state," Miller said. "Gaining second-place all-around is a huge accomplishment. ... Especially with the injury she had to overcome, she never backed down from the challenge.
"Jadyn, who is one of our captains and leaders, had a very good day individually."
From a second-place finish at state to practicing together every day to pushing each other to win state, the WUW seniors have been through loads of adversity and emotion the last two years.
Coronavirus didn't help, of course.
But Miller is forever thankful to her seniors, whether they won gold medals or simply cheered from the sidelines.
"We are all going to miss every senior on both teams," she concluded. "These girls have either started on the original co-op team or came and helped out the new co-op. Either way, they have played a huge role in their leadership skills, their expertise and their energies. They all bring a positive attitude to our practices and get the underclassmen involved.
"We are so lucky to have had the chance to have them on our team. I am so very proud of how much they have grown and become the confident individuals that they are. There isn't going to be a dry eye at our banquet coming up, but I hope nothing but the best for their futures."