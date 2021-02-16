Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team wins SLC Meet, sectionals next

The Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team won the Southern Lakes Conference Meet on Saturday at Waterford and now heads into the WIAA Division-1 sectionals this weekend.

The Panthers notched a team score of 141.75 on Saturday to finish first in the six-team meet.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Elkhorn was second at 138.125, Burlington was third (135.35), Waterford finished fourth (117.8), Jefferson placed fifth (111.25) and Whitewater was sixth (111.025).

Wilmot will now compete in a Division-1 sectional on Saturday morning at Hartford. The Kenosha Combined team, which includes Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central, is in the same sectional. However, Kenosha is eligible for individual competition only this year.

There are four Division-1 sectionals, and the top two teams from each sectional will advance to the State Team Tournament. The top five individuals in each event and the all-around at sectionals, regardless if they are a member of a qualifying team, will also qualify for the State Individual Tournament.

Both the State Individual and Team tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 27 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.