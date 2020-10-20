Wilmot football team deals with altered game plan

“My personal goal for the season is to not have a single play on film where I am not doing my job,” he said. “If I can do that, we’re one step closer to being a very unbeatable team. I’m also very focused on mentoring the younger players and instilling virtues in them such as discipline and selflessness. As far as team goals, I know everybody on our team, including me, wants to win out.”

For senior lineman Josh Amenson, it was lifting weights in his mom and dad’s garage and then heading to the backyard to work on football drills and conditioning, as the players weren’t allowed to get together in any capacity.

He said staying active helped him physically and mentally.

“There are no guarantees to how this season with go,” Amenson said. “That really allows us to enjoy every moment we have together playing ball.”

Junior fullback/lineman Ethan Ivan, meanwhile, said it was an emotional experience that finding out the thing he loves to do the most in life could be taken away.

“We had worked so hard perfecting both sides of the ball, and I think that we were ready for our first game,” he said. “It was even more of a killer that it was one day before our game. We were so close.”