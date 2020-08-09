Wilmot grad Gendron a workhorse for Kingfish

“It definitely makes you better, because everyone you face is definitely one of the better guys at their school, so there’s no easy outs,” Gendron said of the NWL. “You’ve always got to give them your best pitch, or else it’s going to get hit.”

Like everyone else, Gendron had to navigate through a long brea k between the end of his college season this year and the start of summer ball. He said he threw to as many hitters as he could find and enlisted the help of his younger brother and senior-to-be at Wilmot, Kaleb, as his catcher.

“I always have a catcher on-hand,” Gendron said. “Then more toward the start of the season, I would just get whoever I could find to come in and hop in the box. I reached out to some former high school teammates and stuff, and they’d come and hit off of me.”

Gendron also gets the benefit of living at home this summer instead of with a host family. And he probably has the most fan support when he starts, given the limited seating capacity this summer at Simmons Field and its proximity to Gendron’s hometown.

“Every time when I go out to pitch I always have people watching me,” Gendron said. “I have some teammates from college that are pretty close who come down and watch me, and obviously my family from home.”