Wilmot grad Gendron a workhorse for Kingfish

There’s no margin for error for pitchers in the Kenosha Series.
For them, playing the same team 26 times in a row is like trying to weave through a busy intersection by walking on your hands.
Don’t make a mistake.
Silver Lake native and Wilmot graduate Kyle Gendron knows this, which is why the lanky right-hander is having a lot of success this summer as a starter for the Kenosha Kingfish.
“That’s obviously not ideal for a pitcher, throwing at the same guys every week,” said Gendron, who’s played two seasons at NCAA Division II Winona State (Minn.), in a phone interview Friday.
Yet Gendron is making it work.
The Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers are in the midst of their 26-game Northwoods League Kenosha Series at Simmons Field this weekend, and Gendron has thrown more innings than anyone on either team entering play Sunday. After his start on Friday night, his fourth of the summer and fifth appearance overall, Gendron — listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds — has now tossed 21.2 innings.
“Up at college I played a starting role, too, so that’s what I was hoping to do here, too,” he said. “Once the summer started, I made it a focus to get my arm ready to go. And then when we were back in action, I was ready to go for however many (innings) they needed me.”
They’ve been more than just innings. They’ve been quality innings.
Gendron, who started opening day for the Kingfish on July 15, has just one decision and is 1-0, but he’s allowed only 19 hits and seven runs (six earned) with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. He sports an impressive 2.49 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and a .244 batting average against.
His last two starts have been his best.
On July 31, Gendron got the win in a 6-0 Kingfish victory, allowing three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five scoreless innings. On Friday, he received a no-decision in his team’s 2-1 loss, surrendering an unearned run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings.
Gendron isn’t the hardest thrower, but fastball command — something that eludes so many young pitchers — allows him to keep hitters off-balance.
“(He) commands his fastball well, and I think that’s number one,” Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said from Simmons Field last week. “It gets him in good counts, and then he’s able to use his breaking ball and his off-speed in those counts, and he just does a good job of pounding the zone. He’s not going to walk a lot of guys.
“He really hasn’t given up too many hard barrels, which I think is really impressive for him given that he’s going against the same hitters every single outing. He’s able to keep them off-balance a little bit, but I think the best thing he does, he commands his fastball. That’s what’s allowed him to have a lot of success so far.”
Gendron said cutting down walks has been a simple but crucial priority.
“One of my goals when I go out there is no free bases,” he said. “At the start of the summer here it wasn’t the best, but as I worked into it I’ve limited free bases. I think that helps me rather than giving guys free bases and putting guys on.”
By throwing all his pitches for strikes, Gendron knows he has a better chance to get outs against hitters he’s facing over and over again this summer.
“Our pitching coach made a point that this is going to make us a better pitcher, because you’re going to have to hit your spot better and you’re going to have to be able to throw all your pitches for strikes,” Gendron said. “Obviously, they’re going to catch on. I think for pitchers this is going to help us a lot, because they’re seeing us, so we’re going to have to give them everything and make sure everything’s working.”
This is Gendron’s second summer with the Kingfish. Last year, he went 0-1 in five appearances (all starts) with a strong 2.57 ERA in 28 innings. He walked 11 and struck out 16.
Pitching in the NWL certainly helps him improve for college competition. As a freshman at Winona State in 2019, Gendron went 3-5 with a 5.22 ERA over 50 innings. He was 1-0 with a 4.29 ERA in 21 innings as a sophomore this season before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It definitely makes you better, because everyone you face is definitely one of the better guys at their school, so there’s no easy outs,” Gendron said of the NWL. “You’ve always got to give them your best pitch, or else it’s going to get hit.”
Like everyone else, Gendron had to navigate through a long brea k between the end of his college season this year and the start of summer ball. He said he threw to as many hitters as he could find and enlisted the help of his younger brother and senior-to-be at Wilmot, Kaleb, as his catcher.
“I always have a catcher on-hand,” Gendron said. “Then more toward the start of the season, I would just get whoever I could find to come in and hop in the box. I reached out to some former high school teammates and stuff, and they’d come and hit off of me.”
Gendron also gets the benefit of living at home this summer instead of with a host family. And he probably has the most fan support when he starts, given the limited seating capacity this summer at Simmons Field and its proximity to Gendron’s hometown.
“Every time when I go out to pitch I always have people watching me,” Gendron said. “I have some teammates from college that are pretty close who come down and watch me, and obviously my family from home.”
Like everyone else, Gendron — named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and first-team All-County in his senior year at Wilmot — earned a redshirt for his last season since it was cut short, so he’ll go back to Winona State with three years of eligibility. At this point, he said the plan after summer is to get back with his college team for fall ball.
His ultimate goal, as it his with all his NWL brethren, is to play baseball for as long as he can.
“Obviously, like everyone, I think that we all just want to play baseball as long as possible,” Gendron said. “So we just keep going out there and maybe get in front of someone, the right guy at the right time. Just every day I go out there and keep trying to play for as long as I can.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!